Electrical Equipment Market Surpassing USD 3393.5 billion by 2029 Exclusive Report By Exactitude Consultancy

Top Companies covered in Electrical Equipment market are ABB Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co, Taiwan Semiconductor, Toshiba Corporation, OMRON Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Apple Inc. and IBM.

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Electrical Equipment market.The global Electrical Equipment Market size is estimated at USD 1315.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3393.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 11.1% for the forecasted years 2022 to 2029.

The electrical equipment market consists of sales of products that generate, distribute and use electrical power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce products that generate, distribute and use electrical power.

Electric lighting equipment, home appliances, power generation, transmission, and control equipment, batteries, and wires and cables are the primary categories of electrical equipment. Electrical devices known as home appliances help with chores around the house like cooking, cleaning, and food storage. Both online and offline modes are available for operating the apparatus. Both B2B and B2C end consumers use the OEM and aftermarket as some of the several sales channels.

The electrical equipment market's largest region in 2021 was Asia Pacific. The market for electrical equipment's second-largest region was Western Europe. The smallest region in the world market for electrical equipment was Africa. regions covered in the electrical equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Industry Insights:

ABB is a leader in power and automation technologies that enable utility and industry customers to improve performance while lowering environmental impact. The ABB Group consists of several divisions including Power Products, Power Systems, Discrete Automation and Motion, Low Voltage Products, and Process Automation.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Sumitomo) is a developer, producer, marketer and distributor of products related to electronics, info-communications, automotive, industrial materials, and environment and energy.

As a part of Electrical Equipment market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Electric Lighting Equipment

Household Appliances

Power Generation

Transmission And Control Equipment

Batteries

Wires And Cables By Application B2B

B2C CAGR (XX%) 11.1 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

