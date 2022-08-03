Global Medical Composites Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for composites in body implants and prosthetics is a significant factor driving global medical composites market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Medical Composites Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans. The global medical composites market size is expected to reach USD 996.8 Million at a revenue CAGR of 9.9% in 2021, Steady market revenue growth of medical composites can be attributed to increasing demand for composites in prosthetics. Fiber-reinforced polymer plastic (FRP) composites find widespread use in the medical industry owing to their lightweight, biocompatible, and high-stiffness properties.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1087

According to the National Health Service, between September 2020 and August 2021, 40.3 million imaging diagnostic operations were reported in England. 3.22 million image diagnostic operations were claimed to have occurred in August 2021. Plain radiography was the most frequent in August 2021, with 1.6 million procedures performed, followed by Diagnostic Ultrasonography (0.72 million), Computerized Axial Tomography (0.49 million), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (0.29 million). Increase in demand for diagnostic operations is driving revenue growth of the medical composites market.

The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as Dentsply Sirona, Toray Industries Inc., Royal DSM NV, IDI Composites International, The 3M Company, SGL Carbon, Vermont Composites Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Icotec AG, Kyocera Corporation, ACP Composites Inc., and CoorsTek Inc. as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-composites-market

Based on Type, the Interventional Cardiology Market is segmented into:

Carbon Fiber Composites

Ceramic Fiber Composites

Others

Based on Application, the Interventional Cardiology Market is segmented into:

Diagnostics Imaging

Surgical Instruments

Body Implants

Tissue engineering

Dental

Others

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Medical Composites market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

The ceramic fiber composites segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Carbon fiber composites are used as implant materials for bone and cartilage to facilitate the biological restoration of damaged tissues.

This sort of substance encourages creation of new cells between individual fibers, hence facilitating proper repair. In addition, these materials are safer as implant materials due to their low tissue adherence and biological inertness.

Compared to metals, carbon-fiber-reinforced PEEK implants have a lower elasticity modulus that is comparable to that of bone and superior fatigue strength.

The diagnostic segment revenue is expected to register a fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Medical imaging enables physicians to comprehend the disorders within the human body and make better decisions.

With the exception of contrast material, medical imaging procedures are completely painless, non-invasive, and do not require any additional preparation. In some instances, such as breast cancer, medical imaging can save lives with early detection and proper treatment.

The hospital segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Carbon fiber is now utilized in medical treatment. It improves the lives of a variety of patients by facilitating their recovery from injuries and return to normal life.

The fact that carbon fiber is radiolucent, which is essential for medical imaging, is one of its many benefits. This suggests that the radiation can pass through a carbon-fiber bed to provide crisper images. Hospitals frequently employ carbon fibers for this purpose.

The medical composites market in North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021, attributed to increased adoption of advanced technologies in the medical sector, increasing investments in research & development, and high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the presence of leading market players such as Dentsply Sirona is causative of market revenue growth in the region.

Get Customization at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1087

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Medical Composites market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.