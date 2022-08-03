At 23.9% CAGR, Global Fiber Bragg Grating Market Size to Hit USD 5167.4 Million by 2028 | Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[218+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1428.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 5167.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 23.9% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AOS GmbH, Alnair Labs Corporation, FBGS Technologies GmbH, HBM Fibersensing S.A., ITF Technologies, Ixblue Photonics, Micron Optics, Proximion AB, Technica, TeraXion, and Others.

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market By Type (FBG Sensor, FBG Filter and others), By Application (Sensing, Measuring, Monitoring and others), By Industry (Telecommunication, Aerospace, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028"

The report analyses the Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market.

What is Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)? How big is the Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Industry?

Market Overview:

A fiber bragg grating (FBG) is a sort of distributed Bragg reflector that is built in a short segment of optical fiber and capable of reflecting specific wavelengths while transmitting the rest. They're being employed as temperature and strain direct sensing elements. They can also be employed as a transducer, translating the output of another sensor that produces a strain or temperature change in the measurement. They have a stable structure, making them appropriate for telecommunications applications such as add/drop, filters, dense wavelength division multiplexing, mux/demux, and lasers.

Industry Drivers

The rising demand for effective sensors capable of detecting several physical characteristics such as temperature, pressure, and acoustic waves in any given environment, the FBG market is likely to rise at a faster rate over the forecast period. The aircraft sector is known for its harsh and complicated operating environment, so selecting a sensor that can resist such extremes while also delivering the requisite accuracy, reliability, precision, and repeatability is critical. Furthermore, in aircraft protection systems, fiber optic technology configures easier and faster solutions for aircraft manufacturers to install more reliable and lighter weight solutions in order to measure and monitor the temperature along the aircraft bleed air ducts, control valves, and in critical areas of the plane.

Additional uses for fiber bragg grating include civil and geotechnical engineering, energy generation, conversion, and storage, security and perimeter monitoring, commercial transportation, performance boats, vehicles, and equipment, and medical and biotech. With the growing number of applications for fiber bragg grating around the world, their acceptance rate is also increasing, propelling the market forward.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1428.4 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5167.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 23.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players AOS GmbH, Alnair Labs Corporation, FBGS Technologies GmbH, HBM Fibersensing S.A., ITF Technologies, Ixblue Photonics, Micron Optics, Proximion AB, Technica, TeraXion, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Industry?

What segments does the Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market sample report and company profiles?

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has wreaked havoc on a number of sectors. The virus's rapid spread has prompted governments around the world to put stringent restrictions on vehicle and person movement. The epidemic has impacted economies and multiple businesses in various countries as a result of travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business closures. The installation of the lockdown has resulted in a reduction in the production of commodities, goods, and services.

Due to the temporary halt of activity, manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, oil and gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have seen a drop in their operations. Because the manufacturing facilities had a limited workforce, the FBG market players also saw a drop in volume. The market has suffered as a result of this.

Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market: Segmentation Overview

By Type, the global market is distinguished into FBG Sensors and FBG Filter, and others. Sensors have revolutionized the supply chain of a variety of sectors, since the technology has substantially decreased human labor, enhanced accuracy, and saved a significant amount of time. Furthermore, technological advancements cleared the stage for automation. The majority of sensors are electric sensors, which require electricity and are susceptible to electromagnetic waves, which can cause the sensor to fail. The distributed bragg reflector architecture of fiber bragg grating sensors reflects a certain wavelength of light. Temperature, tension, and pressure variations can all be detected with these sensors.

By Application, the global is segregated into Telecommunication, Aerospace, Energy and Utilities, Transportation, and Others. The Aerospace Industry is expected to Grow Significantly. The aircraft sector is known for its harsh and complicated operating environment, so selecting a sensor that can resist such extremes while also delivering the requisite accuracy, reliability, precision, and repeatability is critical. Furthermore, in aircraft protection systems, fiber optic technology configures easier and faster solutions for aircraft manufacturers to install more reliable and lighter weight solutions in order to measure and monitor the temperature along the aircraft bleed air ducts, control valves, and in critical areas of the plane.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The market for fiber Bragg grating sensors in the North American region is being driven by stringent government rules surrounding passenger safety and the region's rapidly increasing aerospace sector. Due to rising economies, the Asia Pacific grew at the quickest rate during the projection period. With its low cost of raw materials and large production facilities, China has a lot of promise for fiber bragg grating. Increased internet usage in countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and India is credited with the region's dominance. Furthermore, the region's rising industrialization is fueling the expansion of the fiber bragg grating industry.

Key Players Insights

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market include;

AOS GmbH

Alnair Labs Corporation

FBGS Technologies GmbH

HBM Fibersensing S.A.

ITF Technologies

Ixblue Photonics

Micron Optics

Proximion AB

Technica

TeraXion

Key Insights from Primary Research

The Aerospace Industry is set to Expand Significantly. The aircraft industry is known for its harsh and complex working environment, so choosing a sensor that can survive these circumstances while also delivering accuracy, dependability, precision, and repeatability is vital.

On the basis of region, the North America is anticipated to experience substantial growth.

The global Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) market is segmented as follows:

By Type

FBG Sensor

FBG Filter and others

By Application

Sensing

Measuring

Monitoring and others

By Industry

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Energy and Utilities

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



