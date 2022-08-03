Neopentyl Glycol Market Analysis by Top Manufacturers - BASF SE, Perstorp Group, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Reports And Data

Increased Demand For Pharmaceuticals, Insecticides, Plasticizers, & Fabric Softeners And Surging Urbanization, Particularly In Emerging Countries.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global Neopentyl Glycol Market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2018 and 2028. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Key factors responsible for driving market revenue growth are increased demand for pharmaceuticals, insecticides, plasticizers, & fabric softeners and surging urbanization, particularly in emerging countries. Neopentyl glycol is a natural chemical molecule derived mostly from formaldehyde and isobutyraldehyde. It has a minty odor and is a white crystalline substance. Neopentyl glycol is utilized in a variety of applications, including lubricating oils and greases, coating base resins, hydraulic fluids, medicines, pesticides, and textiles. It is also used in the production of several polyesters because of its capacity of enhancing heat, light, and water stability.

Major companies: BASF SE, Perstorp Group, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, LG Chem

Key Factor Analysis:

Increasing demand for neopentyl glycol from a wide range of industries, such as automotive, building & construction, and transportation is expected to propel market growth. This chemical is non-polar and has strong oxidation resilience. Coupled with this, increasing development of oil and pain coatings would contribute to market growth. Apart from that, rising demand for advanced sealants & adhesives with easy functionality & low VOC content, economic growth by regional authorities, rising housing subsidies, and production of multiple industrial chemicals are anticipated to drive the neopentyl glycol market growth in the near future.

Moreover, implementation of advanced industrial synthesis, use of highly industrialized synthesis, such as the green catalytic process, and changing patterns in the manufacturing of chemicals utilizing organic molecules are likely to contribute to growth of the neopentyl glycol industry. Besides, usage of neopentyl glycol in a variety of industrial & commercial applications, stringent federal regulations on VOC emissions, and increasing supply of raw materials would have a favorable impact on the neopentyl glycol market. Furthermore, development of various agrochemicals, pharmaceutical, and skincare products requiring neopentyl glycol would also accelerate growth.

Segments covered in the report:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Disproportionation Method

Hydrogenation Method

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Coatings

Automotive

Construction

Chemical

Electronic

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, US Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

