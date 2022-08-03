The University community welcomed Brian Pappas as dean of the School of Law on July 1.

Pappas comes to UND from Boise State University and Michigan State University, and has been getting acquainted with campus.

He sat down with UND Today for a quick visit.

How are you liking UND Law so far?

I’m so happy to be here. It’s been terrific. It’s a very collegial, warm academic school which has a close relationship with the practicing bar and a small student population. You can get to know everybody’s names. It has an ethos that comes from Patti Alleva [longtime professor who retired in 2019], that we’re going to take care of the whole student. It’s wonderful.

Read more at UND Today: https://blogs.und.edu/und-today/2022/08/meet-brian-pappas-new-dean-of-the-und-school-of-law/