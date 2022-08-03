High-Performance Adhesives Market Growing Demand and Huge Future Opportunities by 2027 | Dow, Jowat SE, 3M, Ashland
These products find extensive usage across the packaging, transportation, construction, electronics, aerospace, and healthcare industries.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global High-Performance Adhesives market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2021 and 2027. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.
High-performance adhesives are adhesives that find a wide range of industrial applications, owing to their superior features, such as wear & tear resistance, robust tensile strength, high elasticity, enhanced durability, low curing time, thermal stability, and corrosion and moisture resistance. These adhesives are generally used for critical and complex industrial activities that require high-quality performance. Manufacturers and research institutions are increasingly focusing on introducing technologically advanced, high-performance adhesives, which extended durability, improved reliability, and higher cost-efficiency. These products find extensive usage across the packaging, transportation, construction, electronics, aerospace, and healthcare industries.
Major companies
B. Fuller
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Bostik
Illinois Tool Works
Pidilite Industries
Sika AG
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Dow
Jowat SE
3M
Ashland
Avery Dennison Corporation
Wacker Chemie AG
Further key findings from the report suggest
The global high-performance adhesives market has gained major traction over the past few years, supported by a slew of growth-inducing factors. The global market growth is expected to be fueled substantially due to the surging demand across numerous end-user industries, growing awareness about technologically enhanced adhesives, rising infrastructural development activities, the expanding adhesives & sealants industry, and the growing transportation & logistics sector. The other pivotal factors contributing to the growth of this market include the easy availability of raw materials, rising activities, and surging demand for VOC-free adhesives & sealants, and increasing usage of water-based high-performance adhesives.
Segments covered in the report:
By Product:
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Silicone
Epoxy
Others
By Technology:
Water-based
Solvent-based
Hot-melt
Reactive
UV curable
Others
By End-user Industry:
Transportation
Buildings & Construction
Packaging
Electrical & Electronics
Healthcare
Aerospace
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S
Canada
Europe
U.K
Germany
France
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
