With CAGR of 61.1% Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Size to be Worth USD 508.11 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Rising demand to reduce weight of electric cars is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 7.05 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 61.1%, Market Trends – Increasing government initiatives and rapid advancement in polymer science ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Vehicle (EV) (car) polymers market size is expected to reach USD 508.11 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 61.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand to reduce weight of electric cars is the key factor driving global electric vehicle (car) polymers market revenue growth.

Heavyweight of vehicles is a significant barrier for vehicle to run solely on electric power for an extended period, but some lighter materials can reduce the weight of a vehicle without sacrificing strength and durability. Whether fuel is gasoline or electricity, reducing overall weight of a vehicle improves its fuel efficiency. In case of Electric Vehicles (EVs), lighter vehicles can travel longer distances with smaller batteries, making them more efficient for daily use. Polymers provide long-term performance, efficiency gain, reduce weight, and increase fuel efficiency of vehicle. Polymer technology has progressed rapidly over the past years and increased its application scope in automotive. Stringent regulations to reduce vehicle emissions and increasing demand of customers for lightweight and fuel-efficient cars are driving revenue growth in the market over the forecast period.

In addition, an advanced polymer-based battery pack used for lithium-ion batteries in EVs can ensure temperature stability, increase battery power, and extend EV range on a single charge. These battery packs can safeguard vehicle batteries from any kind of adverse incidents.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter's Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry. They have provided crucial information on gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these competitors.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A, Lanxess AG, Arkema S.A, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Lyondellbasell Industries N.V., and Royal Dsm N.V

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐲𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞 (𝐀𝐁𝐒)

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Lighting

Instrumental Panel

Bumper

Door Handles

Others

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Dashboard

Seating

Interior Trim

Others

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧

Hv Housing

Bubar Holder

Hv Fuse Box

Charging Inlet

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲

Disconnect Unit

Junction Box

Battery Management Systems

Module Housing

Breaks & Switches

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐞

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠

Instrumental Panel

Bumper

Door Handles

Others

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Dashboard

Seating

Interior Trim

Others

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧

Hv Housing

Bubar Holder

Hv Fuse Box

Charging Inlet

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲

Disconnect Unit

Junction Box

Battery Management Systems

Module Housing

Breaks & Switches

Polycarbonate

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Lighting

Instrumental Panel

Bumper

Door Handles

Panaromic Roofs

Others

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Dashboard

Seating

Interior Trim

Others

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧

Hv Housing

Bubar Holder

Hv Fuse Box

Charging Inlet

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲

Disconnect Unit

Junction Box

Battery Management Systems

Module Housing

Others

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐢𝐝𝐞 (𝐏𝐏𝐒)

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Interior

Powertrain

Battery

Polyurethane

Exterior

Lighting

Instrumental Panel

Bumper

Under The Hood

Others

Interior

Dashboard

Seating

Interior Trim

Others

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲

𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞

𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Lighting

Instrumental Panel

Bumper

Doors and Handles

Others

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫

Dashboard

Seating

Interior Trim

Others

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧

𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲

𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐫

Exterior

Interior

Powertrain

Battery

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫

Exterior

Interior

Powertrain

Battery

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬

Exterior

Interior

Powertrain

Battery

𝐄𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬

Synthetic Rubber

Natural Rubber

Fluoroelastomer

Silicone Elastomer

Others

𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Electric Vehicle Car Polymers by Players

4 Electric Vehicle Car Polymers by Regions

4.1 Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

Electric Vehicle Car Polymers Market Size Worth USD 508.11 Billion in 2030