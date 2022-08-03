Multiexperience Development Platforms Market Size Expected To Reach USD 28876.8 Million at a CAGR of 15.11% By 2028

Reports And Data

Multiexperience Development Platforms Market Size – USD 7688.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.11%.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The better internal operational efficiency that MXDP provides to the organizations as well as the rising need for custom mobile app development across various end use organizations are the major factors attributing to the growth of the Multiexperience Development Platforms market.

Market Trends – Rising need for custom mobile app development across various end use industries.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market was valued at USD 7688.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.90% from 2020 to 2028. Factors affecting the growth of the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market is the better internal operational efficiency that MXDP provides to organizations, thus leading to an increase in demand. Another factor that is aiding the growth of the market is the rising need for custom mobile app development across various end use organizations.

Multiexperience Development Platforms refer to the various combinations of modalities (like touch, gesture, and voice), devices and apps through which the users can interact with on their digital journey through various touchpoints. MXDP involves the creation of apps that are specifically built based on various touchpoint-specific modalities. In other words, MXDPs are app development platforms that are used to develop chat, voice, augmented reality, and wearable experiences, as well as mobile and web apps.

With the rise in the number of app developers in the Asia Pacific region, the demand for MXDP in the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow through 2019 to 2026. Increasing number of SMEs in this region is also another factor that is boosting the growth of the market. Region-wise, North America occupies the largest share in the market on account of large presence of prominent players in the region.

By deployment type, on premise mode of deployment occupies the largest share in the market due to the widespread availability as well as the popularity. However, with the advent of cloud computing, the demand for cloud mode of deployment is forecasted to grow through 2026.

MXDPs are advantageous for organizations as they increase their operational efficiencies. MXDPs allow the organizations to host a large number of their internal operations in one space. While everything is an interconnected system, processes can be streamlined. MXDPs can help the organizations to create faster, operations that are better efficient for the developing as well as delivering the digital experiences and applications. MXDPs offer a large range of front-end development tools and back-end services that can enable quick, scalable development of the targeted and ambient user experiences across devices and channels.

Competitors in the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market are engaging in strategic partnerships and agreements in order to tactically improve their global footprint in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market is forecast to grow at a rate of 15.11% CAGR to reach a valuation of USD 20.75 Billion in 2026.

• Cloud deployment mode has witnessed huge growth owing to the increasing adoption of cloud computing in the near future.

• North American region is forecasted to witness huge growth opportunities over the forecasted period. Major factor for the huge growth of Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market in this region is the large presence of prominent players in the region.

• Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness tremendous growth on account of rising number of SMEs in the region, especially in countries like India and China.

• Small Enterprise and Large scale enterprise are forecasted to witness the fastest growth on account of increasing adoption of MXDP by these sized companies. Large scale enterprise segment is the current largest share occupying segment.

• Platform component occupies the largest share in the market with a share of more than 58%. Services segment is forecasted to witness the fastest growth in the market on the basis of component.

• Key participants include Salesforce (U.S.), Mendix (U.S.), Kony, Inc. (U.S.), Convertigo (France), Appian (U.S.), GeneXus (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), OutSystems (U.S.), Pega, Inc. (U.S.), Progress (U.S.), SAP (U.S.), and ServiceNow (U.S.)

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) Market on the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End Use and Region:

Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

o Web Content Management

o Digital Asset Management

o Product Information Management

o Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning

o Others

Services

o Professional Services

 Consulting

 Support and Maintenance

 Training

o Managed Services

Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Organization Size (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Small Enterprise

• Medium sized enterprise

• Large scale enterprise

End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Travel & Hospitality

• Media & Entertainment

• Public Sector

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

