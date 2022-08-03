Zinc-Air Battery Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2.7 Million by 2026 : Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Zinc-Air Batteries Are Widely Used To Power A Large Number Of Electronic Devices are Major key Factors Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Zinc-Air Battery Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Zinc-Air Battery industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Duracell International Inc., Electric Fuel Battery Corp., Energizer Holdings Inc., GP Batteries International Limited, iCellTech Corporation

Zinc-Air Battery Overview :-

The global zinc-air battery market crossed USD 1.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2.7 million by 2026. Zinc-air batteries are widely used to power a large number of electronic devices and appliances, and commonly used to power small devices such as watches, pagers and hearing aids. Zinc-air batteries store electrochemical energy and have a high energy density compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. The battery consists of a zinc anode and a cathode and generates energy by redox reactions between zinc and oxygen. The oxygen from the air reacts with the cathode and produce hydroxyl ions, which then combines with the zinc paste to form zincate. Electricity is the resultant of this process. Zinc-air batteries are significantly much cheaper than lithium-ion ones and do not possess any flame risks as the lithium-ion batteries do. Zinc-air batteries can also match or surpass lithium-ion batteries in terms of energy density. The raw materials required for zinc-air batteries are also inexpensive and widely available.

There has been a growing number of demand for zinc-air batteries in various fields. The use of zinc-air batteries is being implemented in several traffic-signalling systems such as LED traffic lights, traffic signs, and numerous traffic signals. The poor functioning of traffic signals due to low shelf life can cause accidents, which have increased the demand for zinc-air batteries as they have a long shelf life. Zinc-air batteries have high importance in the railway industry as well due to their resistance to strong vibrations. Zinc-air battery is used in the medical industry, especially in hearing aids, because they supply power in various temperatures ensuring the optimal functioning of the hearing aid. The increase in hearing disorders, particularly in the US and Europe, have further boosted the sales.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Zinc-Air Battery market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Market segment based on the type:

Rechargeable

Non-Rechargeable

Market segment based on application:

Small Devices

Remote Signaling & Communication

Safety Lamps

Electric Cars

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

