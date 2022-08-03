Shop Safe and Smart on Sales Tax-Free Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Consumers may be thinking about back-to-school shopping as summer ends and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) wants to make sure you get your money’s worth! Tax-free weekend is August 5-7, 2022 and is a great time to buy those school essentials while saving money. SCDCA encourages consumers to go into the shopping weekend with a plan involving these tips:

Review return and exchange policies so you know before you go. Don’t see it in store? Ask, especially if you are purchasing items that often have a restocking fee, like computers. Make a list and stick to it. Review the Department of Revenue’s (SCDOR) website for a general list of items that are tax exempt as well as ones that are not. A list will help save time and avoid impulse buying and overspending. For more tips on shopping and overspending, read SCDCA’s Shopping spotlight.

During Sales Tax Free Weekend, a variety of purchases will not be charged the regular SC state 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes. Purchases include clothing, accessories, shoes, school supplies, backpacks, and computers. If an item is eligible, it is tax-free whether purchased in-store or online.​​ Consumers with questions about sales tax-free weekend should visit the SCDOR website.

