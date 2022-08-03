Global Optometry Equipment Market to Surpass US$ 6,375.2 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global optometry equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,062.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Optometry Equipment Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting growth strategies such as merger and acquisition which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, VRmagic, manufacturer of virtual reality simulators for medical training, announced rebranding of its simulator branch to Haag-Streit Simulation, a leading provider of virtually simulators for training of ophthalmologists, optometrists, and medical students, VRmagic joined the Swiss-based Haag-Streit Group in 2020. This entrepreneurial partnership aims at realizing synergies in product development and marketing and further enhances this corporate partnership for customers and partners.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2068

Key Market Takeaways:

The global optometry equipment market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of vision disorders. For instance, In Feb 2021, according to NVISION , in the U.S. alone, about 12 million people age 40 and above suffer from vision impairment, with about a million suffering from blindness.

Among product type, retinoscopes segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of vision disorders such as hyperopia, myopia, presbyopia, and astigmatism, a growing geriatric population, and the emergence of online and retail stores offering vision correction tools to patients with ametropia will drive the growth of the segment

On the basis of end user, eye specialty clinics segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to patient eye specialty clinics is equipped to screen, diagnose and treat the above most common diseases of the eyes.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global optometry equipment market include Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Escalon Services, Inc., Essilor International S.A., Haag-Streit AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Luneau Technology Group, NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis International AG, and Topcon Corporation.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2068

Market Segmentation:

Global Optometry Equipment Market, By Product Type: Retinoscopes OCT Scanners Corneal Topography Systems Visual Field Analyzers Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Fundus Cameras Autorefractors and Keratometers Ophthalmoscopes Optical Biometry Systems Specular Microscopes Wavefront Aberrometers Other Equipment Types Accessories

Global Optometry Equipment Market, By End User: Eye Specialty Clinics Ophthalmic Hospitals Academic and Research Institutions

Global Optometry equipment Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Emergency Medical Equipment Market, by Product Type (Diagnostic Medical Equipment, Emergency Resuscitation Equipment, Personal Protective Equipment, Patient Handling Equipment, Other Equipment), by Application (Cardiac Care, Cancer Care, Respiratory Care, Trauma, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Cryopreservation Equipment Market, by Equipment (Freezers (Cryopreservation Freezers, Drystore Freezers), Incubators, Sample Preparation System, and Accessories), by Cryogen (Liquid Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, and Liquid helium), by Application (Cord Blood Stem Cells, Sperms, Semen & Testicular Tissues, Embryos & Oocytes, Other Application), by End User (Stem Cells Banks, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical organizations, Contract Research Organizations, Stem Cell Research Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)- Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Us: Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com