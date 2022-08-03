Pipeline Transportation Market To Reach USD 26.74 Billion By 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 9.7%

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 12.65 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Low operating costs, and environment-friendly.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pipeline transportation market is forecast to reach USD 26.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pipeline transport is used to transport liquids and gases via pipelines, and chemically stable substances.

These pipelines carry crude and refine oils, natural gases, and biofuels, including sewage slurry, beer, and water. They are also used in irrigation or transporting drinking water over long distances or move it over hills. It’s an ideal alternative for canals and channels considering pollution and environmental impact. Pipelines are preferred over traditional modes of transport such as truck or rail, as they are less damaging to the environment and are economical. The concern for security like theft is also not there, and they are more reliable.

Transportation of solids is more expensive and complicated than liquids or gases, but coal and minerals are often used to transport long distances. Pipes are also used to transport rocks, grain, coal, cement, machine parts, concrete, pulp, books, and solid wastes, among other products. They are generally used to transport short distances.

An increase in the production of offshore production, a rise in the demand for oil and natural gas, and the demand for cheap methods of transportation are driving market growth. Some of the latest emerging technologies include leak detection, intrusion detection, tracking, and video surveillance, and SCADA.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2204

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Oil and Gas pipelines led the market for pipeline transport. Different refined products or different grades of crude oil are generally transported through the same pipeline in different batches.

• Offshore or submarine pipelines are required for transporting natural gas and oil from gas wells to offshore oil wells to a processing plant. They are expensive and more complicated to build than overland pipelines.

• Gathering pipelines take the resources from the extraction point to the relevant, pressing location. These pipelines tend to be small in diameter and short in length to minimize the time between the start and endpoint. These gathering pipelines are usually less than 100 feet in length.

• Smart and connected equipment help manufacturers attain new levels of pipeline productivity and profit. Advancements in automation technology has allowed pipeline manufacturers to improve the monitoring and remote control of the pipeline. The pipeline controller uses advanced leak detection and location systems to monitor inconsistencies, and evaluate pressure and flow rates in case of a leak.

• Consulting Services is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Pipeline manufacturers are increasingly connecting to IoT to create new opportunities for the industry and are seeking third party support to manage the load.

• The increased spending by oil companies in the Asia Pacific region is driving the market for pipeline transport. Emerging economic growth and increase in oil infrastructure is impacting the market positively. The region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

• Key participants include ABB, Aconex Limited, Alcatel-Lucent, Alstom, Siemens, ESRI, John Wood Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, FMC Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and TechnipFMC plc, among others.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2204

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Pipeline Transportation Market on the basis of solution, services, type, pipeline type, end-users, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Security Solution

• Automation and Control

• Integrity and Tracking Solutions

• Network Communication Solutions

• Others

Services Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Consulting Service

• Managed Service

• Maintenance and Support Service

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Oil and Gas

• Coal

• Water

• Others

Pipeline Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Gathering Pipeline

• Transmission Pipeline

• Distribution Pipeline

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• Transportation Industry

• Refiners and Manufacturers

• Agriculture Industry

• Heating Resources

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

• North America

o U.S.

• Europe

o UK

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2204

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.