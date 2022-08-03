Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Global Trend, Demand, Scope, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 -2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI for fraud prevention is driving growth of the market

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 36.5%, Market Trends – Increased usage during COVID-19 pandemic ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 68.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 36.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps in predicting future trends based on analysis of past behavior of customers, and also helps banks to detect patterns in laundering, identify fraud, and make customer recommendations. These advantages are resulting in increasing deployment of AI in banking operations, which is driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market.

The report studies vital factors about the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market that are essential to be understood by existing and new market players. The report highlights the essential elements such as market share, profitability, production, sales, manufacturing, advertising, technological advancements, key market players, regional segmentation, and many more crucial aspects that are related to the Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, FinMkt, which is a loan origination and point of sale financing SaaS provider, announced its partnership with Persistent, which is a global solutions company that delivers enterprise modernization, next-generation product engineering, and digital business acceleration. The partnership will allow small and mid-sized financial institutions to accelerate the digital lending strategies. FinMkt will ramp up its Artificial Intelligence and machine learning capabilities to provide financial institutions with significant insights to shape their credit policies.

Fraud detection & prevention units in BFSI companies are using Artificial Intelligence to eliminate such activities. Big data is characterized by volume & value and by capturing and processing this in real-time, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) algorithms can detect inconsistencies and discrepancies and ensure fraud prevention.

Machine learning provides banking companies the opportunity to enhance their business by improving performance and efficiency of BFSI activities. Machine learning attempts to study, identify and classify patterns and make decisions from data collected over time. Machine learning can be used to produce accurate and rapid results, which will drive demand among BFSIs.

The report covers the following companies-

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Google LLC, CognitiveScale, Inc., Descartes Labs, Inc., Avaamo, Inc., Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market on the basis of offering, solution, technology, application, and region:

Offering Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Hardware

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Customer Relationship Management

Chabot

Anti-money Laundering

Data Analytics & Prediction

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Machine Learning

Context Aware Processing

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Risk Management

Financial Advisory

Compliance & Security

Back Office / Operation Customer Service

The study segments the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Market Scenario:

Firstly, this Artificial Intelligence in BFSI research report introduces the market by providing an overview which includes definition, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. The market is forecasted to reveal strong development by driven consumption in various markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI report.

A comprehensive discussion of several market analysis strategies, such as SWOT analysis and five-point analysis, is delivered in the market study. In addition to that, the market study also contains an in-depth study on numerous growth strategies and plans to expand the business boundaries on both regional and global levels. It provides readers with a detailed study of all the development opportunities and market challenges associated with the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market. The risk analysis provided by the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market study helps market players to reduce or eliminate the chances of risks.

Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market post-pandemic.

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

