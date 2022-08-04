IBCCES Welcomes Dr. Binu of Abu Dhabi as the Newest Advisory Board Member

IBCCES a global leader in training and certification on cognitive disorders, appoints Dr. Binu, who specializes in pediatric neuro-disabilities, to its advisory

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UAE, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), the global leader in training and certification on autism and cognitive disorders, appoints Dr. Binu George to its executive advisory board. Dr. Binu specializes in pediatric neuro-disabilities with a special interest in the early recognition of autism and developmental delays. He completed his general pediatrics and highly specialized pediatric neurodisability grid training in the United Kingdom, where he worked as a consultant before moving to Abu Dhabi, UAE. Currently, he holds dual licensing as both “Consultant in Neurodevelopmental Disabilities” and also “General Pediatric Consultant” granted by the Department Of Health (DOH) UAE.

Dr. Binu George set up one of the first multidisciplinary child development clinics in Abu Dhabi. He was an advisor to the Crown Prince's Court for all programs related to children and adults with disabilities. He is also the Child Development Department/Services lead in the NMC healthcare group. Dr. Binu also serves as an appointed advisor to Abu Dhabi's Department of Health (DOH) for all activities related to children with disabilities and is a member of the 14-member international advisory panel to the Early Childhood Authority in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“As a board member, I hope to utilize my skill set and knowledge in creating awareness and support for children and families at the most crucial years of their lives where we can really make a difference,” shared Dr. Binu.

Dr. Binu George is currently pursuing his MBA degree at Manchester University, United Kingdom, and is an honorary lecturer at the Emirates College of Advanced Education. He worked as a researcher in the field of autism for ASD UK, which is a research organization based out of Newcastle, UK, and is currently participating in various research projects on autism in Abu Dhabi. He believes that his passion and advocacy for early intervention of neuro disabilities and support for parents that have children with developmental delays is how he can best serve society.

"Dr. Binu’s passion for helping children with disabilities aligns with IBCCES' core values. His experience and expertise in pediatrics makes him an asset to our organization as we continue our global commitment to the autistic community," said Myron Pincomb, Board Chairman of IBCCES.



For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals to provide professionals that serve sensory-sensitive people a better understanding of what these disorders are, industry best practices, varied perspectives, and the latest research in these areas.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.