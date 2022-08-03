Defoamers Market Size is Anticipated to Reach USD 4.96 Billion at a CAGR 5% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The Growing Demand For Defoamers In Wastewater Processing, Fermentation Processes, Crude Oil & Fuel Transportation Are Major Factors Drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Defoamers Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2027 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Defoamers during the forecast period.

The Global Defoamers Market size accounted for USD 3.36 billion in terms of remunerations in 2019 and is forecast to register a CAGR of around 5% through the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD 4.96 billion by 2027. The growing demand for defoamers in various industrial applications, including wastewater processing, fermentation processes, crude oil & fuel transportation, refinery processes, glue or lacquer surface control, esterification, etc., is likely to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Levaco Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF, ZILIBON CHEMICAL, PennWhite, Air Products, Sanco Industries Inc., Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Ashland Inc., Dow Consumer Solutions, Ecological Laboratories Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ecolab, TRANS-CHEMCO, INC, COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd., Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, HiMedia, K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd., AB Specialty Silicones, Barth-Haas Group, Performance Chemicals LLC, Merck & Co.

Defoamers Overview :-

A defoamer is an anti-foaming chemical additive that can prevent or decrease the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. These chemicals aid in various industrial applications by inhibiting the formation or generation of bubbles. Depending upon the application or performance requirements, defoamers vary in terms of the constituency; they may consist of polydimethylsiloxanes, silicones, stearates, glycols, insoluble oils, or inorganics, like talc and silicates.

In various industrial processes, foams pose serious problems, such as causing defects on surface coatings. In drilling muds, refinery, and production applications, unwanted foam is a major challenge as it can reduce volume outputs, reduce total capacity production volumes, and increased overall operational costs. To mitigate these issues, industries are generating huge demand for defoamers or antifoaming agents. Moreover, the increased emphasis on efficiency and cost-cutting in industrial processes will boost the adoption of defoamers. Moreover, environmental regulations that have stimulated the use of solvent-free defoamers due to low VOC content will also supplement defoamers market revenue share.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Defoamers market on the basis of type, application, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil Based

Water Based

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

Alkyl Based

Polymer

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Textile

Others

By Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Emulsifier

Thickener

Stabilizer

Texturizer

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

