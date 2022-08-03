Caffeine Anhydrous Market Size is Booming at a CAGR 5.3% by 2030 | Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplement

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Caffeine Anhydrous Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Caffeine Anhydrous industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Caffeine Anhydrous, Inc., Ajinomoto Co., Glanbia plc, Nestle S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kerry Group plc, Royal DSM N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, and Ingredion Incorporated.

Caffeine Anhydrous Overview :-

The global caffeine anhydrous market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2030. Factors such as rising demand for functional beverages and increasing health consciousness among consumers are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing use of caffeine anhydrous as a dietary supplement, which is among the top-selling products currently, is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Scientists claim that the molecule has potential health benefits such as, improving memory, alertness, and focus. Caffeine anhydrous is also being used for treating conditions such as Parkinson's disease, headaches, and obesity. Moreover, caffeine anhydrous has anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties due to which it is being used to manufacture cosmetics and personal care product such as lotions and creams. Rapid growth of the cosmetics and personal care product industries globally, and rising awareness regarding benefits of using caffeine anhydrous-based products among companies and consumers are leading to higher demand for caffeine anhydrous, thereby driving revenue growth of the market.

Factors restraining revenue growth of the market are stringent regulations by FDA and other health authorities, and possible side effects of caffeine anhydrous such as anxiety and insomnia.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Caffeine Anhydrous market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2019-2030 )

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2019-2030 )

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

