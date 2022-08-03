Vinyl Me, Please & MIME Partner for Vinyl-Exclusive New Album from Legendary Stax Songwriter/Producer David Porter
‘Chapter 1,’ first in a series of new releases from Porter’s Robosac catalog, will be the Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee’s first personal release in 50 years
It’s an honor for us to bring these classic-sounding ‘lost’ songs to light via being the first place to hear and buy this record, in the way it’s intended: on vinyl.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinyl Me, Please (VMP), the premier online destination and subscription club for vinyl, is fulfilling its mission to unearth “Lost Sounds Found” by partnering with Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME), a full-service entertainment group dedicated to giving local artists global reach, for a unique vinyl-exclusive album from David Porter, the legendary Stax Records songwriter and producer responsible for massive hits like Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Coming.” Cementing his legacy as one of the top songwriter/producers in music history while carrying his distinct style into modern times, Porter’s "Chapter 1," his first album under his own name in 50 years, brings never-recorded tracks from his Robosac Music vault to listeners for the first time, linking past and present via the physical format preferred both at the time the songs were written and today when they were recorded. Pre-orders are available now for VMP members via their online store, with public sales beginning on August 5th.
— Andrew Winistorfer, Music Director at Vinyl Me, Please
“David Porter is one of the most important songwriters of the last 60 years, and the idea that he had an archive of songs that he was just sitting on, waiting for the right time to record was immediately exciting and mind-blowing for us,” said VMP Music Director Andrew Winistorfer. “It’s an honor for us to bring these classic-sounding ‘lost’ songs to light via being the first place to hear and buy this record, in the way it’s intended: on vinyl.”
The 10 songs featured on "Chapter 1" are the first in a series of upcoming album releases from Porter’s Robosac Music vault of over 200 demos and songwriting ideas, none of which have been released or given to another artist since Porter’s last solo release in 1973. Gathering up-and-coming singers from his MIME Records label and pairing them with an all-star band, many of whom previously performed on his Stax records as well as many Hi Records hits in the 1960s and 1970s, Porter completed the tracks on Chapter 1 at MIME’s 4U Recording Studios in Memphis with a focus on bridging the gap between the city’s musical history and its promising future.
“When David and I founded MIME in 2015, we made a commitment to revitalize Memphis as a music industry city and bring new opportunities to the talented artists who live here. Now, we are thrilled to give many of them a chance to shine as singers and musicians on David’s own album, 'Chapter 1,'” said Tony D. Alexander, President and Managing Director of MIME. “Everyone who performed on the album did a fantastic job bringing David’s songs to life, and our 4U Recording staff captured every second of it in immaculate detail. Our thanks to VMP for bringing this labor of love to their community. We can’t wait to hear what they think of this project.”
Best known for his tenure as the first staff songwriter and producer at Stax Records, Porter has earned induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for his work with Isaac Hayes, Otis Redding, Johnnie Taylor, The Emotions, The Soul Children, Carla Thomas, and Sam & Dave, for whom he co-wrote a string of eight successive R&B Top 10 hits with Hayes. Porter’s work was then given new life with the advent of sampling, with Mariah Carey’s #1 smash “Dreamlover” and Will Smith’s Top 5 hit “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” as well as music by The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and Wu-Tang Clan all built on samples of Porter’s songs. These sampling successes led Porter to prioritize vinyl for the release of "Chapter 1," a format still favored by many hip-hop/R&B producers and DJs.
“Just as Isaac Hayes and I found our place in the industry, I knew future generations would find their place too. I just never imagined through a new method called sampling they’d find ways to show love and respect to what I did while also establishing their own individuality,” said Porter, who also serves as CEO of MIME. “That idea was additional motivation in doing this series of my never-released material, beginning with 'Chapter 1,' with the same flavor that has given me a lifetime of joy.”
For more on the album, see VMP’s editorial feature on Porter. A full list of album tracks and credits is also available here.
About Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME)
Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME) is a Black-owned full-service entertainment group with global reach, but with its heart in the hometown of modern American music. Founded in 2015 by original Stax Records songwriter/producer and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee David Porter (CEO) and 20+ year business and legal veteran Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director), MIME is dedicated to re-establishing Memphis as a key music industry hub while expanding its influence around the world, all while developing and promoting diverse talent on both the creative and business sides of the industry.
MIME’s family of companies includes MIME Publishing, an independent music publishing company that handles Porter’s legendary post-Stax songwriting catalog and other copyrights of some of the most sought-after young producers in hip-hop and R&B; Heavy Hitters Music, a film, TV, and ad sync company with an all-female creative team and Emmy-winning music catalog; Beatroot Music, a leading independent music distributor, as well as its subsidiary Beatroot Africa; and 4U Recording, a state-of the-art recording studio brand with locations in Memphis and Atlanta. For more information, visit mimecorp.com.
About Vinyl Me, Please (VMP)
Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) is a community of explorers and storytellers who navigate between sounds that are lost and found to create transcendent tangible music experiences. VMP offers customers four different monthly vinyl subscriptions (Essentials, Classics, Hip Hop, and Country), an online record store with exclusive pressings, and a multitude of editorial content, storytelling, and events. Through these offerings we embark on explorations of familiar sounds from our past, and new sounds for our future. To learn more, visit vinylmeplease.com and follow @vinylmeplease on socials.
