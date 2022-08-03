Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market to Record Steadfast Evolution Through 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Size – USD 1.82 billion in 2019, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Growth – CAGR of 14.4%

Advancements in the techniques of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation, substantial prevalence of Mitral Regurgitation with favorable reimbursement scenarios are expected to fuel the market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Emergen Research, the global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.67 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4%. Rise frequency of mitral valve diseases, increasing pioneering pipeline devices together with rising elderly population with heart condition is positively driving the growth prospects of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (repair and replacement) market in the forecast period. Mitral Regurgitation (MR) is the greatest widespread valve disorder affecting more than 4 million in total in the United States. Roughly, 250,000 cases of mitral regurgitation are recorded in the United States annually out of which close to 50,000 patients decide to undertake recommended surgery. Transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) is a substitute therapeutic opportunity which has been enhanced considerably to competently treat severe mitral regurgitation in patients who are exposed to high or prohibitive surgical risks.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/54

Further key findings from the report suggest

To develop functional (secondary) mitral regurgitation, in March 2019, MitraClip's suggestions to address the secondary MR was expanded and approved by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This can be administered in patients with structural changes in the heart (such as enlargement due to heart failure)

As mechanical values last long up to approximately 25 years post implant/surgery, mechanical valves segment is anticipated to dominate the industry with a market share of almost, 58.3%

Mitral Valve Stenosis dominates the market in terms of market share of approximately 44.1% in 2019. However, Mitral Valve Regurgitation segment in the applications outlook registered highest growth rate of approximately 14.1% owing to rise in conditions of mitral regurgitation and due to expansion of potential techniques for successful surgeries

Minneapolis based CardioMech AS, a medical device company is developing a transfemoral, transseptally delivered mitral valve repair technology for which in August 2020, it raised fund worth USD 18.5 million for its first-in-human feasibility trial

North America dominated the market in terms of market revenue in 2019. Factors contributing to the largest market share (39.7%) are increasing success rate of surgeries, high employability of technologically advanced medical heart therapy devices and favourable compensation policies among other encouraging scenarios

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Abbott Laboratories, HLT Medical, Neovasc, Edward Lifesciences, Biotronik Private Limited, LivaNova, Colibri Heart Valve, Medtronic, NeoChord, MValve Technologies, Transcatheter Technologies GmbH and Venus Medtech among other companies

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/54

Furthermore, the report divides the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this study, Emergen Research have segmented Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market on the basis of product, application, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mechanical Valves

Bioprosthetic Tissue (Biological) Valves

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Mitral Valve Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Other

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/54

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation industry

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/54

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Trade Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/trade-management-market

Mobile Edge Computing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-edge-computing-market

Workforce Management Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/workforce-management-market

Canned Tuna Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/canned-tuna-market

Pet Clothing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pet-clothing-market

Data Discovery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-discovery-market

Emergency Lighting Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emergency-lighting-market

Lipid Nanodiscs Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lipid-nanodiscs-market

Hvac Controls Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hvac-controls-market

Data Catalog Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-catalog-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.