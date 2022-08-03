Global Aseptic Packaging Market to Grow at 10.07% During 2022-2027 | IMARC Group

Aseptic Packaging Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aseptic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global aseptic packaging market size reached US$ 49.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 87.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.07% during 2022-2027.

Aseptic packaging is the specialized process of sterilizing and filling packaging materials with ultra-high temperature (UHT)-treated contents under aseptic conditions. It involves subjecting the packaging materials to heat, irradiation, chemicals, etc., to protect the content from microbial contamination and to maintain the overall hygiene and quality. Aseptic packaging is extensively utilized in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to retain the flavor, texture, and nutritional value of numerous processed products, including dairy items and meat, and to extend their shelf-life. It is also used in the pharmaceutical industry to preserve product sterility without refrigeration.



As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.



Global Aseptic Packaging Market Trends:

The elevating urbanization levels, hectic lifestyles, and shifting dietary patterns of consumers are increasing the demand for packaged food products, owing to their long shelf-life and ease of storage. This, in turn, is among the primary factors driving the aseptic packaging market. Moreover, the growing requirement to safely transport drugs, medical specimens, reactive liquids, etc., over long distances is further catalyzing the market growth. In line with this, the rising popularity of self-administered injectable medicines and biotechnology-based drugs is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the introduction of various eco-friendly and renewable aseptic packaging materials to minimize the environmental impact of these items is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the escalating need for sterile and antiviral packaging solutions to prevent harmful bacteria, viruses, or other microorganisms from spreading through packaging surfaces is expected to fuel the aseptic packaging market over the forecasted period.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aseptic-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amcor Plc, BD (Becton Dickinson and Company), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd., Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.), Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Packaging Finance Limited), Robert Bosch GmbH, Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung), SIG Combibloc Group AG and Tetra Laval International SA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, material and application.

Breakup by Type:

Cartons

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Cans

Prefilled Syringes

Vials and Ampoules

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3tpNHk4

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Edible Packaging Market Size 2022-27

Home Care Packaging Market Size: https://bit.ly/3HcU6G3

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Size: https://bit.ly/3O7DFNr

Egg Packaging Market Share: https://bit.ly/399DaUe

Home Care Packaging Market: https://bit.ly/3yTr4p1

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: https://bit.ly/3O8uYCs

Corrugated Box Market Size in India 2022-2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

