Slaughtering Equipment Market is Expected to Register 4.1% CAGR by 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing awareness regarding importance of consuming protein among individuals is boosting demand for protein-rich foods such as chicken, duck, seafood, etc.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Slaughtering Equipment market was valued at USD 7,391.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.20 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Animal slaughter refers to the process of killing domestic livestock for food purposes or in case of the animal being diseased or unsuitable for consumption. The slaughtering equipment are a part of the food processing industry because they enhance meat products both qualitatively and by value. The equipment make the slaughtering process completely automated and heavily bring down the associated risks of microbial contamination in meat products. They operate at maximum efficiency, thereby assuring appropriate cuts on the animals’ bodies. There is an increasing awareness about hygiene and quality during consumption of processed meats. These factors culminate to push forwards he growth of slaughtering equipment market globally. However, a trend of people switching to complete vegetarian diet has been observed in the recent years which is driving the demand for slaughtering equipment market.

Dry conditions in some parts of the globe affect the livestock which in turn affects the overall meat processing industry as well as the slaughtering equipment market.

The slaughtering equipment market is also expanding due to the increasing demand for meat products worldwide, growing preference for processed meat and sophistication in the food industry. Scientific innovation and greater investment into food technologies is boosting the market growth further. Process automation has become a necessity for the success of this market today as it makes the process of slaughtering more efficient and less susceptible to infections. Also, it ensures standard cut-up size and identical fillet size. Mergers, acquisitions and focused investments are being witnessed and development opportunities in the emerging economies are readily being exploited by the top market players.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2044

Further key findings from the report suggest-

• By type, killing holds the largest share in the global slaughtering equipment market. This process is basic for the slaughter of all animals and various methods are experimented with across the globe to make the process painless for the animals.

• By automation, the semi-automated segment holds the largest share in the market. This is so because the semi-automated process requires comparatively lower maintenance and investment costs.

• Increasing awareness of importance of protein is being observed in the consumers which is triggering the growth in demand of the protein rich foods like meat. Chicken consumption is on the rise due to this reason as chicken is one of the easily and cheaply available meats globally.

• According to Meat & Livestock Australia, the demand for Beef and Chicken were the highest in the country with a market share of over 35% and 30% respectively.

• The cattle slaughter in the US is forecasted to remain high till 2020 as marketing rates find the needed support from larger feedlot inventories and strong demand.

• The huge growth in the retail food chains, flexible policies for trading meat and exhaustive use of automation for the slaughtering processes is pushing the market growth further.

• By livestock, poultry segment holds the largest market share in the global slaughtering equipment market. The proper maintenance of such equipment is crucial to meet the health standards of the industry.

• The bovine slaughter category has witnessed a relatively slower growth over the years because the segment is subjected to many religious and ethical arguments from various segments of people.

• The deboning and skinning segment, by type, is also expected to register a modest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because optimal use of the waste products of slaughtering process is becoming extremely important.

• By region, North America is the largest market for slaughtering equipment globally. This is because of the early establishment of market players in the region and an increasingly advanced food processing mechanism.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. The market is growing in this region due to a dense consumer base for processed meat products and an increasing standardization of food equipment in the region. Another factor helping the growth of the region is the increasing awareness about protein consumption in countries like China and India amongst other countries. This has led to a rising demand for chicken and other types of meats in this region, thus propelling the demand for slaughtering equipment in this region.

• Key players in the market include BANSS America Corporation, BAYLE S.A, Best and Donovan, MEATEK Food Machineries India, Jarvis Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Prime Equipment Group Inc., Dhopeshwar Engineering Private Limited, Marel, Baader Group, Limos

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2044

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Slaughtering Equipment market on the basis of type, automation, livestock, process type and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Stunning

o Electrical Stunning

o Controlled Atmosphere Stunning

• Killing

• Cut-up

• Deboning and Skinning

• Evisceration

• Others

Automation (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Fully Automated Line

• Semi-Automated Line

Livestock (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Poultry

o Chicken

o Duck

o Other Poultry

• Swine

• Bovine

o Cow

o Buffalo

• Seafood

• Others

Process Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Line Slaughter

• Batch Slaughter

• Small-Sized Slaughter

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2044

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.