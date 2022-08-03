Copper Foil Market Size Is Estimated to Surpass at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2030 | Aurubis AG, Wieland-Werke AG, Fujikura
Rise In Demand For Copper Foils From Rapidly Growing Electronics Industry To Be Used As An Electric Conductor In Circuit Boards Drives GrowthNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Copper Foil Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Copper Foil industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.
The global copper foil market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 4.1% between 2022 and 2030. Rise in demand for copper foils from rapidly growing electronics industry to be used as an electric conductor in circuit boards and batteries is expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing use of solar energy-powered appliances is also driving use of copper foils. Some of the key trends observed in the global copper foil market include high demand for Flexible Printed Circuits (FPCs), increasing use of copper foil in 3D printing applications, and rising adoption of Rolled Annealed (RA) copper foils. Flexible printed circuits are used in a wide range of electronic devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and wearable devices. The use of RA copper foils offers superior electrical and mechanical properties to devices applied in, which is expected to fuel adoption of RA copper foils in various applications in end-use industries such as telecommunications, automotive, and aerospace.
Some of the challenges faced by market players in the global market are high cost of raw materials and fluctuating prices of copper. However, continuous technological advancements by major market players is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for the players operating in the global market.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Materion Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., CHALCO (Aluminum Corporation of China Limited), JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Aurubis AG, Wieland-Werke AG, and Fujikura Ltd.
Major Factors Driving the Global Copper Foil Market Revenue Growth
Revenue growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is primarily driven by factors such as rapid industrialization and substantially growing demand for chemicals & materials various industries including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, oil & gas, personal care & cosmetics, pulp & paper, textile, and manufacturing industries. Growing environmental awareness, increasing use of environmentally sustainable chemicals and raw materials, technological advances in manufacturing techniques, growing use of organic industrial chemicals, and rising need for high-performance specialty chemicals are other factors driving market revenue growth.
The North America market is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributable to presence of major key players operating in countries in the region and continuous technological developments by these players. The market in US is expected to be the major revenue contributor in the North America market, as the country is hub for various end-use industries including automotive and aerospace & defense industries, among others, which is expected to drive demand for copper foils from various industries in North America.
The key regions covered in the report are as follows:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2019-2030)
Annealed (soft)
Rolled Annealed (RA)
Half-Hard
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2019-2030)
Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)
Batteries
Solar Cells
Others
End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2019-2030)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
Others
