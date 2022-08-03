ISO Container Market to Reach 1093.5 Thousands Unit by 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, Global ISO Container Market Size is projected to reach to 1,093.5 thousand units by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8% during forecast period 2019-2026; Increase in Export-Import Business Worldwide to Encourage Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise in freight is directly influencing the global ISO Containers Market , says Fortune Business Insights in their report. The report is titled, “ISO Container Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the market for ISO container will rise at a CAGR of 8.83% and rise from a volume of 552 thousand units in 2018 to reach a volume of 1093.5 thousand units by the end of 2026. The report focusses on strengths and weaknesses of the market with a competitive landscape that covers information on some players in the market. Information provided in the report is collected from trusted sources. It also provides current trends and opportunities of the market that will help market vendors gain a competitive edge on the market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/iso-container-market-101387

The market is segmented based on container type, transport mode, end-use applications, and geography. Based on transport, the market will generate highest revenue from the road route segment in the forecast duration owing to the maximum freight that is carried through roads. Following the growth rate of road route, is the rail route is the second most preferred mode of transport. On the other side, the petrochemicals segment holds the highest share in the market based on end-user application.

China, One of the Largest Producers of Shipping Containers, is Helping Asia Pacific Dominate Market

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global ISO Containers Market to be dominated by the Asia Pacific with a volume of 231 thousand units of the lift truck market in 2018. Asia Pacific is seen as the primary demand generator of ISO modal containers worldwide, followed by Europe, and then North America. Due to its extensive manufacturing abilities and quick development, China is considered one of the largest producers of shipping containers. Furthermore, the seaborne LNG trade between Asia Pacific and North America is prognosticated to have a positive influence on the global ISO Containers Market in the forecast duration.

Companies Operating in ISO Container Market:

VTG Tanktainer GmbH

Intermodal Tank Transport.

Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd

Bertschi AG

HOYER GmbH

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Newport Tank

Bulkhaul Ltd.

Den Hartogh Logistics

Interflow TCS Ltd

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/iso-container-market-101387

COVID-19 Impact

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is has taken a toll on the entire ecosystem. It has thereby impacted a large number of industries severely. However, with the support of the regulatory bodies, we will be able to battle this deadly scenario and come back to normalcy. Our reports will help you in receiving insights on the right paths that you need to follow to gain success in your business during such times.

ISO Container Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market Units in 2018 552 thousand units Market Units in 2026 1,093.5 thousand units Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.8% 2019-2026 Base Year 2018 Historic Years 2015 - 2017 Forecast Years 2019 - 2026 Segments Covered By Transport Model, By Container Type, By Application, and By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2019 to 2026 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered VTG Tanktainer GmbH, Intermodal Tank Transport., Sinochain Logistics Co., Ltd, Bertschi AG, HOYER GmbH, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Newport Tank, Bulkhaul Ltd., Den Hartogh Logistics, Interflow TCS Ltd, among others. ISO Container Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.





Increase in Export-Import Business Worldwide to Encourage Growth



Recent unprecedented developments at the global trade front are positively influencing the global ISO Containers Market growth and are anticipated to continue doing so through the forecast period. A structural change is anticipated to further boost the global market for ISO containers because of the deployment of a large number of very large container ships (VLCS) and ultra large container ships (ULCS). Ocean terminals, ports, and carriers are already investing sums and making preparations in anticipation for this development. The rising adoption of shipping containers for sea trade and surging demand for import and export of commodities across the world are promoting the global ICO containers market growth.

The rise in demand for containerization and transportation has a significant impact on the shipping industry because of cost reduction and efficiency improvement over the past few years. On the contrary, such developments have also attracted new players into the market making the competition fiercer. With the introduction and implementation of new technology, market players have to invest huge sums into quality and technology improvement, thus increasing their overall shipping line expenditures. On the other side, technological improvement puts downward pressure on freight rates, and this may cause hindrance to the global ISO Containers Market growth in near future.

Quick Buy – ISO Container Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/iso-container-market-101387

Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary Key Findings

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Analysis of Fleet Production, 2012 – 2018 (Volume)

Global ISO Tank Container Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Transport Mode (Value & Volume) Road Rail Marine By Container Type (Value)



Multi-Compartment Tank Lined Tank Reefer Tank Cryogenic & Gas Tanks Swap Body Tank By End-use Application (Value) Chemicals Petrochemicals Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Industrial Gas Others (Paints etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!

Speak to Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/iso-container-market-101387

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Robotic Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Forecast 2029

Zero Turn Mowers Market Size & Share | Global Forecast [2028]

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report, 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: