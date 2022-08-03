Legal Services Market is predicted to increase at a 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America led the market, accounting for more than 40% of worldwide legal service deployment. U.S Legal Services Market is anticipated to exhibit a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. India is projected to garner a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global legal services market is anticipated to garner US$ 627.12 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% during the projected timeframe ranging from 2022 to 2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 400 Billion in 2022.



The rising use of cutting-edge technology in delivering legal services will fuel the industry's growth in the future years. Strong emphasis on preserving openness in client interactions is also expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the legal services industry is expected to develop more swiftly as more secure/confidential methods are included into the process.

Moreover, the rise of alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) is a significant market trend. ALSPs are non-traditional, specialty firms that specialize in delivering in-demand legal services such as document review, contract administration, litigation assistance, electronic discovery, contract attorneys and staffing, legal research, and intellectual property management.



Request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15309

They are primarily concerned with the "business of law," utilizing a combination of legal, business, and technological capabilities to deliver services to both corporations and law firms. ALSPs are increasingly being used by businesses for many regular legal services, and law firms are outsourcing non-revenue producing functions such as project management, business analysis, billing, and spending to ALSPs.

Due to the increasing adoption of regulatory and legal requirements, particularly in India and China, Asia Pacific accounted for a substantial portion of the market in 2020. In India, for example, legal service providers have begun to offer advanced cross-border judicial services to their commercial clients, opening up significant opportunities for growth in the country. On the other hand, the market participants are concentrating their efforts on expanding their customer base and acquiring an edge over its competitors.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By service type, corporate legal services accounted for 25% of total revenue in 2021

By firm size, legal services through big firms contributed over 36% of the global market share

U.S to be a promising market for legal services, expected to flourish at a 4.5% CAGR

U.K to be a key contributor to the market for legal services, registering a 4.4% CAGR

India and China to register identical growth trajectories, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% each

Global legal services market to grow nearly 1.6x from 2022 to 2032

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15309

“Firms in the legal services sector are increasingly digitalizing as a result of the rise of information, communication, and technology. Investor expectations, increased competitiveness, new regulatory requirements, and expanding prospects all put pressure on firms to digitalize their operations and management, which is forecasted to positively impact the market during the projected timeframe.”

Key Segments Covered in the Legal Services Industry Survey

Legal Services Market by Service Type:



Legal Services for Taxation

Legal Services for Real Estate

Legal Services for Litigation

Legal Services for Bankruptcy

Legal Services for Labor/Employment

Legal Services for Corporate



Legal Services Market by Firm Size:



Large Legal Services Firms

Medium Legal Services Firms

Small Legal Services Firms



Legal Services Market by Provider:



Legal Services by Private Practicing Attorneys

Legal Services by Legal Business Firms

Legal Services by Government Departments

Legal Services by Other Providers



Legal Services Market by Region:



North America Legal Services Market

Europe Legal Services Market

Asia Pacific Legal Services Market

Latin America Legal Services Market

Middle East & Africa Legal Services Market





Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global legal services market include Baker & McKenzie, Clifford Chance LLP, Deloitte, DLA Piper, Ernst & Young (E&Y), Kirkland & Ellis LLP, KPMG, LATHAM & WATKINS LLP, PwC and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, among others. Recent key developments among players are:

In November 2021, EY announced the acquisition of TAO Leadership Development, Inc., a consultancy focused on supporting fast-paced cultural change and organizational transformation in organisations. The purchase sought to accelerate the growth of EY People Advisory Services by boosting the firm's well-known technology-enabled transformational leadership and culture change capabilities.

In July 2022, Kirkland & Ellis advised I Squared Capital, and it’s ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III on a definitive agreement to acquire VLS Environmental Solutions ("VLS") from Aurora Capital Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm, in connection with the acquisition.

Ask For Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15309

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Legal Services market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis by Services Type (Taxation, Real Estate, Litigation, Bankruptcy, Labor/Employment and Corporate), by Firm Size (Large Firms, Medium Firms and Small Firms), by Provider (Private Practicing Attorneys, Legal Business Firms, Government Departments and Others) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Legal Services Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Legal Services Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Services

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis by Services, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Services, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Taxation

5.3.2. Real Estate

5.3.3. Litigation

5.3.4. Bankruptcy

5.3.5. Labor/Employment

5.3.6. Corporate

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Services, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Services, 2022-2032

Read More TOC

About the Technology Division at Future Market Insights

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Technology

VOIP Services Market Size: Global voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) demand is estimated to exceed US$ 127 Bn by the end of 2022. The global market is expected to total US$ 255 Bn by 2032, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period 2022-2032

Telecommunications Services Market Sale: The global telecommunication services market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.54% during the assessment period

Russian IT Software and Services Market Value: The market is expected to register a strong growth of 7.2% in its CAGR during the projected period to reach US$ 8,628.2 million by 2020

Reverse Logistics Market Demand: The reverse logistics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 941.58 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,924.42 Bn by 2032, with a rapid CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2032

Telecom Power Systems Market Forecast: The telecom power systems market is currently valued at US$ 4.53 Bn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 12.03 Bn by 2032.

Portable Monitor Market Outlook: The portable monitor market is currently valued at US$ 212.84 Mn in 2022 and is likely to reach US$ 1,848.51 Mn by 2032

Sound Reinforcement Market Share: The sound reinforcement market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 7.3 Billion in the year 2022to reach a valuation of US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032

Data Conversion Services Market Type: The data conversion services market is likely to register a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a data conversion services market share of US$ 540795.08 Million in 2032

Navigation Switches Market Trends: The global navigation switches market holds a forecasted share of US$ 560 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 1250 million by 2032, moving ahead with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period (2022-2032)

Optical Transport Network Market Analysis: The optical transport network market is anticipated to rise to a value of US$ 20 Billion in 2022 and likely to reach US$ 51.4 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/legal-services-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs