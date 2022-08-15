Scammers impersonating Police and Banks cause a rise in repeat fraud victims: Ftcyber.com urges to be cautious
Scammers keep and sell lists with information about people who have been victim once. It can include victim’s name, address, phone number, scam type,and amount.
Scammers call, text or email, reach out to victims who have already lost their funds, and claim to be police officers or bank officials”BERLIN, GERMANY, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There have been more than 30 reported incidents across Scotland between October 2021 and January 2022 where victims were contacted by phone by someone claiming to be from their bank and told to hand over funds or withdraw cash to give to a police officer. A fraud involving people impersonating police officers has duped its victims out of more than £300,000.
If anyone gets a call from someone claiming to be the police or a bank official, it can be challenging to say no and decline their demands. And especially after targets have been victims of the scam before and police or bank officials have helped them. But some scammers pretend to be the police or bank officials and manipulate people's trust to steal their money.
WHAT ARE POLICE OR BANK IMPERSONATION SCAMS?
In December 2020, police warned people in the UK of the scammer impersonating a PSNI fraud liaison officer and asking for people's bank details.
According to data given to UK Finance by its banking members, there were 8,220 cases involving criminals impersonating the police or a bank in the first six months of the year – a year-on-year rise of 94%. These scams led to just over £36m in theft.
A further 6,730 cases in 2020, costing £21m, involved fraudsters imitating other trusted organizations such as banks – 74% more than in 2019.
James Thompson, an expert in the fund recovery process, currently working at FTcyber.com, explains it further," " Scammers call, text or email, reach out to victims who have already lost their funds, and claim to be police officers or bank officials. They lie that they're involved in a confidential investigation and require victims' help."
They ask to withdraw some cash at the branch and hand it over to an ''undercover officer'' for investigation or any such purpose. They arrange for an ''undercover officer'' or a ''bank official'' or courier to pick up the cash. Victims are told they'll be compensated after the inquiry. Victims hand over the money but never hear from them again.
The scammers also say that as this is confidential, victims are not supposed to tell anyone about this. They keep them caught up in their lie and move on to scam another naive individual.
HOW DO WE RECOGNIZE AND BE SAFE FROM SUCH SCAMS?
According to the banking trade group UK Finance, banks reported about 15,000 impersonation scans during the period, resulting in the theft of £58m.
FTcyber.com, a fund recovery company that helps online scam victims to recover stolen funds, says, "Getting one of these messages can be terrifying. Casualties need their assistance and wouldn't regularly scrutinize the police." In any case, there are a few questions an individual can ask themselves to check everything they're being said.
How does the victim know they are who they say they are?
If they're a cop, they can show their ID and tell which force they're with. The individual can then call that police force on 101 to affirm what their identity is.
Is this a real investigation?
Police would never call any person in person to assist with an examination. What'sWhat's more; if it's a genuine examination, it will have a crime number. Ask them for this number and call 101 to check if it matches anything they have.
Has the individual ever been asked to do something like this before?
Neither the police nor any bank official would ask anyone for their card or PIN or to take out cash or purchase things for their sake. If they are approached to accomplish something with their cash, mainly out of nowhere, or on the other hand, assuming it feels odd, hang up the telephone. Call 101 to go straightforwardly to the police.
Why is the victim being told not to tell anyone about this?
There'sThere's no excellent explanation that an individual cannot or should talk about these conversations with their trusted ones. Suppose anyone asks to keep the conversations a secret. In that case, it's usually a red flag as the trustworthy person might recognize something dubious or know something the victim hasn't decoded yet.
How Does a Fund Recovery Service Such As Ftcyber.com Help Scam Victims?
Ftcyber.com conducts a thorough interview with the victim and prepares necessary documents which aid in the facilitation, investigation, and recovery of the Clients funds. Other pieces of information are extracted publicly or privately from government authorities, investigators, lawyers, and regulators by FTcyber.com. Information taken from all sources is merged and transformed into a clear and concise document that helps in-house teams and external providers such as tech companies.
They provide tracing software to find where the scammers are now, and sometimes with the help of lawyers and authorities, they may run a honeypot scam to catch the scammers. They also assist the Client in filing a complaint with the local police and/or regulation, approaching a lawyer, the Court, or any other authority to allow for the retrieval and recovery of their stolen and/or defrauded funds.
FTcyber.com, thus, makes the hectic process easy for its clients by collecting evidence, formatting explicable documents, and reporting the crime through their fund recovery services.
