MoveEast New York Promotes its Moving Services Across the Country

NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveEast is a cross-country moving company with the base of its operations firmly rooted in New Jersey. This long-distance mover recently promoted is moving services to residents across the country looking to move to New York from LA. The company hopes to delight any clients planning to move along this route.

“Our company has been in the business of moving customers from New York to Los Angeles and vice versa for over twenty years now,” said the CEO of MoveEast New York. “As experienced cross-country movers in NYC, we understand just how much movers cost NYC clients to make a long haul transition. Many folks end up settling for inferior services in a bid to save a few dollars because moving is an expensive venture. However, at MoveEast New York, we aim to provide quality services at very affordable prices. Our moving estimates are transparent - with no hidden charges. We also offer versatile moving services that we tailor for your convenience and individual needs.”

When it comes to cross-country moving services, many people prefer to use a moving company that offers a wide spectrum of the same. At MoveEast New York, they offer a wide range of moving services. This is according to a moving consultant we spoke to. If you prefer to have a full-service move, the company has a team of experienced, professional movers who pack your items safely and unpack them at your destination. These cross country movers in New York also provide packing materials such as boxes, crates, and moving blankets for extra protection of your items.

If you need storage service, there are various options for you to select what works. MoveEast NY offers their customer 30 days of free storage, after which you can opt for the flexible month-on-month payment option available. Some other services that are offered by this cross country movers NYC include moving insurance that comes in different packages to suit your budget. Whatever your moving preference, this NYC mover has a wide array of services for you to choose from.

If you are planning a cross-country move from NYC to Los Angeles, you are probably shopping around for a moving company. You could contact MoveEast NY by clicking on their official website link down below.

