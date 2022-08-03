Increasing Need of Gasification for Clean Energy Sources is Key Factor Drives Growth Till 2030 : Reports and Data
Reports And Data
The global gasification market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Gasification Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Gasification industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.
Gasification is a thermochemical process, which involves conversion of organic waste and compost to syngas and chemicals such as methane, ethylene, fatty acids, detergents, and plasticizers. Syngas also known as producer gas, synthetic gas, synthesis gas, and product gas, is composed of CO, H2, N2, and CO2 including hydrocarbons such as CH4, C2H4, and C2H6, along with small amounts of H2S, NH3, and tars. Biomass gasification process oxidizes pelletized or crushed biomass by a gasification agent in a gasifier plant, leading to production of combustible gases. Gasification is an efficient and effective process for production of hydrogen from feedstock. A gasification plant consists of gasification reaction, conversion of syngas using catalysis, gas separation, and purification.
Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Cameron International, Aker Solutions, HCS Control Systems, General Electric Company, Zetechtics Ltd., KW Ltd., FMC Technologies, Royal Dutch Shell, General Electric, Air Liquide, SEDIN Engineering Company Limited
COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.
Key Factor Analysis:
Rising applications of syngas in gas engines for production of methanol and hydrogen and conversion into synthetic fuels are increasing demand for gasification process and production of syngas. In addition, gasification processes help in clean gas production by refining corrosive ash elements, such as chloride and potassium, which can create problems in feedstock material. Moreover, growing use of gasification of fossil fuels for generation of electricity at an industrial level is another factor increasing popularity of gasification processes in the market. However, travel restrictions and low energy consumption, during COVID-19 pandemic are some factors, which will hamper revenue growth of the global gasification market over the forecast period.
Increasing awareness regarding sustainability and rising environment-friendly approaches are growing adoption of gasification process as a clean energy substitute. Rapid industrialization, growing power, chemicals, oil & gas industries, and advancement in technology are leading to installation of gasification processes in production and manufacturing units. Demand for gasification is increasing rapidly in the municipal industry due to high use of gasification for disposal of waste and recycling of complicated compost. In addition, gasifiers are a flexible, efficient, and reliable option for thermal applications, as gasifiers can be retrofitted easily into already installed and existing gas fueled devices, such as furnaces and boilers, replacing fossil fuels with syngas. Moreover, gasification processes are used extensively for production of electricity from fossil fuels and methane, liquid fuels, and ammonia. These key factors are expected to drive revenue growth of global gasification market over the forecast period.
The key regions covered in the report are as follows:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Segmentation:
Feedstock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Biomass
Coal
Natural Gas
Petroleum
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Chemicals
Gas Fuels
Power
Liquid Fuels
Table of Contents
Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Key Gasification market segments
1.3 Major players
1.4 Market analysis by product type
1.5 Market analysis by application
1.6 Report timeline
Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Gasification market size
2.2 Latest regional market trends
2.3 Emerging growth trends
Competitive Outlook
3.1 Global Gasification market key players
3.2 Global Gasification size by manufacturers
3.3 Products of major players
3.4 Entry barriers in the Gasification market
3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances
