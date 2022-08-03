Wound Care Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the wound care market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wound Care Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Wound Care market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to our team experts, the global Wound Care market is projected to deliver a magnificent CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast timeframe to rise from USD 19.72 Billion in 2020 to USD 28.15 Billion in 2027.

However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death. The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the wound care market. An increasing pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries results in significant cost burdens on healthcare systems across the globe. It is predicted that the existing and rising cost burden of these chronic wounds will drive investment in wound care technology that will have a significant positive impact on the growth of the wound care industry. However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death.

The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Wound Care market demand and supply chains. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:

Ethicon Inc.,

Smith & Nephew plc,

Baxter International Inc.,

Convatec Group Plc,

Coloplast A/S,

Medtronic plc,

Paul Hartmann AG,

3M Company,

Mimedx Group, and

Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Wound Care market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Wound Care market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Care Market on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings

Silicone Dressings

Non Silicone Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Hydrofiber Dressings

Wound Contact Layers

Antimicrobial Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Wound Therapy Devices

Pressure Relief Devices

Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

Conventional NPWT Systems

Disposable NPWT Systems

Accessories

Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Other Therapy Devices

Active Wound Care Products

Biological Skin Substitutes

Human Donor Tissue-derived Products

Acellular Animal-derived Products

Biosynthetic Products

Topical Agents

Surgical Wound Care Products

Sutures

Staplers

Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues

Fibrin-based Sealants

Collagen-based Sealants

Synthetic Adhesives

Anti-infective Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products

Medical Tapes

Dressings

Cleansing Agents

Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

Other Wounds

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Inpatient Settings

Outpatient Settings

Long-term Care Facilities

Home Care Settings

Report Highlights:

The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Wound Care market.

The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Wound Care industry

It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.

It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Wound Care market value chain.

The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

