Wound Care Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles by 2027
The growth of the wound care market is driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes and its prevalence and increasing wound ulcer prevalence.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wound Care Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Wound Care market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to our team experts, the global Wound Care market is projected to deliver a magnificent CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast timeframe to rise from USD 19.72 Billion in 2020 to USD 28.15 Billion in 2027.
However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death. The rising geriatric population base at high risk of chronic wounds will support the demand for the wound care market. An increasing pool of patients suffering from chronic injuries results in significant cost burdens on healthcare systems across the globe. It is predicted that the existing and rising cost burden of these chronic wounds will drive investment in wound care technology that will have a significant positive impact on the growth of the wound care industry. However, prohibitive costs of the market products, which often undermine the affordability of treatment, will, in the foreseeable future, hinder industry growth. Impaired or delayed healing of the wound in chronic diseases, as well as after surgical procedures, poses a serious threat to patients and puts them at risk of infection, amputation, and death.
The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Wound Care market demand and supply chains. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold. The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows:
Ethicon Inc.,
Smith & Nephew plc,
Baxter International Inc.,
Convatec Group Plc,
Coloplast A/S,
Medtronic plc,
Paul Hartmann AG,
3M Company,
Mimedx Group, and
Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation
This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Wound Care market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.
The report classifies the global Wound Care market into various regions, including:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Wound Care Market on the basis of product, wound type, end-user, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings
Silicone Dressings
Non Silicone Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Film Dressings
Alginate Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Collagen Dressings
Hydrofiber Dressings
Wound Contact Layers
Antimicrobial Dressings
Superabsorbent Dressings
Wound Therapy Devices
Pressure Relief Devices
Wound Assessment & Monitoring Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
Conventional NPWT Systems
Disposable NPWT Systems
Accessories
Oxygen & Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
Electrical Stimulation Devices
Other Therapy Devices
Active Wound Care Products
Biological Skin Substitutes
Human Donor Tissue-derived Products
Acellular Animal-derived Products
Biosynthetic Products
Topical Agents
Surgical Wound Care Products
Sutures
Staplers
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues
Fibrin-based Sealants
Collagen-based Sealants
Synthetic Adhesives
Anti-infective Dressings
Traditional Wound Care Products
Medical Tapes
Dressings
Cleansing Agents
Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Burns
Other Wounds
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals & Clinics
Inpatient Settings
Outpatient Settings
Long-term Care Facilities
Home Care Settings
Report Highlights:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Wound Care market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Wound Care industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Wound Care market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market.
