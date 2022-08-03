Flooring Market Size Hit USD 517.74 Billion by 2028 | Flooring Industry Rising Demand in United Kingdom, United States, Canada and ROW

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global flooring market Size is projected to reach USD 517.74 Billion in 2028, at CAGR of 5.4% during forecast period 2021-2028 | Surging Demand for Vinyl Flooring in Construction Projects to Fuel Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flooring market size was USD 342.88 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 359.20 billion in 2021 to USD 517.74 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Flooring Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert analysts, surging novel construction projects is likely to offer growth prospects for the market growth. Furthermore, the products utilized for flooring application, offer characteristics such as protection against scratches, indents, dampness, as well as can be effortlessly cleaned, which further contribute to the bulging demand.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flooring-market-102740

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (U.S.)

TARKETT S.A. (France)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (U.S.)

Forbo Flooring Systems (Netherlands)

Gerflor (France)

Interface, Inc. (U.S.)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Toli Corporation (Japan)

Milliken & Company (U.S.)

Congoleum (U.S.)

Flowcrete (U.K.)

James Halstead (U.K.)

The Dixie Group (U.S.)

Victoria PLC (U.K.)

Mannington Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Balta Industries (Belgium)

Swiss Krono (Switzerland)

LG Hausys (South Korea)

Parador (Germany)

Invista (U.S.)

Boa-Franc (Canada)

Kajaria Ceramics (India)

Engineered Floors (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 517.74 Billion Base Year 2020 Flooring Market Size in 2021 USD 359.20 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 350 Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Flooring Market Growth Drivers Surging Demand for Vinyl Flooring in Construction Projects to Fuel Market Growth Procurements Initiated by Key Players to Amplify its Spot in Market

COVID-19 Impact

Terminated Construction Ventures during Pandemic to Obstruct Market

The pandemic has adversely influenced the construction industry across the globe. The limitations in transportation of resources led to the scarcity of raw materials. Additionally, the lockdown norms and guidelines restrained the suppliers and manufacturers to process their construction accomplishments. This resulted in the interruptions in the novel and prevailing construction developments.

This diminished the utilization of flooring products in the similar time period. Nevertheless, government investment guidelines for constructing and refining healthcare services is probable to act as the chief trend for market retrieval post COVID-19 impact.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/flooring-market-102740

Report Coverage

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Segmentation



On the basis of type, the market is categorized into non-resilient, resilient, and carpets & rugs.

Based on end-use, the market is segregated into residential and non-residential. The residential segment is the dominating contributor for the growth of this market. The growth in residential segment is accredited to the growing population and disposable income of the consumers.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Surging Demand for Vinyl Flooring in Construction Projects to Fuel Market Growth

Vinyl is used as a versatile component in tiling applications, where, luxury vinyl tile is used majorly. It is resilient to mold, dampness, and fungus, which makes it an appropriate flooring option for utilization where wetness and infrequent spills are the prime concerns.

It can be effortlessly installed, is robust, and obtainable at a cheaper cost, which furthermore adds to its increasing admiration in the variety of residential as well as non-residential buildings. This is expected to bolster the flooring market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific was worth USD 180.38 billion in 2020. Asia Pacific is the biggest and speediest-surging region and held the maximum flooring market share owing to large scale financing scheduled by governments of India, China, and Southeast Asia on infrastructure expansion.

Europe is likely to be administered by the utilization of ceramics and vinyl in non-residential structures.

The market in the Middle East & Africa is in the growth phase of its life cycle, owing to growing demand for floor casings from numerous large-sized construction developments, and therefore, is expected to gain substantial market share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Procurements Initiated by Key Players to Amplify its Spot in Market

Prominent players initiate tactical campaigns to thrust their position as chief players in the market. Their effective strategies involve acquisitions, mergers, collaborations as well as launching products among many others.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the worldwide flooring market size by product types, applications, and regions.

To comprehend the design by recognizing its different sub-fragments.

To study flooring market by individual manufacturers' growth, and future trends.

To study Product Overview and Scope of segment, Revenue Sales Status, and Outlook

To understand market Upstream and Downstream analysis

To understand the Market Competitive Situation and Trends

To understand market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges faced by Flooring Market

To analysis new product and new technology release

Analysis of Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flooring-market-102740

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Flooring Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak Global Flooring Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary By Type (Volume/Value) Non-Resilient Ceramic Wood Laminate Others Resilient Vinyl Others Carpets & Rugs Tufted Woven Others



TOC Continued…!



Industry Development

February 2021: Forbo created a novel auditory assortment which unites the well-known Sarlon acoustic vinyl variety of the company and award-winning Modul’up adhesive free solutions. This freshly launched collection is estimated to be the point of reference for any development where impact-sound is required to be diminished.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/flooring-market-102740

Read Related Insights:

Wood Flooring Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share & Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com