Sodium Hypochlorite Market Growth Analysis 2030 | Increasing Demand for Hygienic and Disinfectant Products Drives Growth

The global Sodium Hypochlorite market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has recently published a novel research report on global Sodium Hypochlorite market covering current market scenario and market developments between 2021 and 2030. The report offers in-depth analysis of historical and latest market trends along with revenue growth, market size, drivers, restraints, limitations and opportunities. The report is well curated using statistical methods such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Force and presented using tables, graphs, charts, figures and other pictorial representations to help user understand the market dynamics. The data is collected using extensive primary and secondary research which is evaluated by experts and professionals in the industry.

Sodium Hypochlorite market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for hygienic and disinfectant products as a countermeasure to the ongoing pandemic, as well as the growing need to treat sewage and industrial wastewater to combat the ongoing water scarcity.

Sodium hypochlorite (NaCOl) is a solution formed by combining chlorine and sodium hydroxide. It also commonly referred as bleach, has a wide range of applications and is an effective disinfectant/antimicrobial agent, commonly used against pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and mycobacterium and with its destaining properties, it's being used as a household cleaner and a constituent in laundry detergents and deodorizing products. Sodium hypochlorite is used in the chemical, food, and glass industries, as well as the pharmaceutical industries, and is used to bleach textile products and to remove bad odor from industrial wastewater. It can also prevent the formation of algae and shellfish growth in cooling systems and is also commonly used as a swimming pool disinfectant. Furthermore, the said chemical is used in commercial and municipal water purification systems all over the world to keep water clean and potable.

Key Companies in the market include: Unilever (U.K.), Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited (India), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Hawkins, Incorporated (U.S.), ICL Group Limited (U.K.), Odyssey Manufacturing (U.S.), Olin Corporation (U.S.), PCC Group (Germany), Vynova Group (Belgium)

Report Overview: The materials and chemicals industry revenue has rapidly expanded over the recent past. The global Sodium Hypochlorite market is expected to register robust revenue growth during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Revenue growth of the global market is significantly driven by factors such as high demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors including food and beverages, paper pulp, chemicals and medical, biotechnology and pharmaceutical and rapid urbanization and industrial developments worldwide. In addition, increasing per capita income, rising investments by public and private organizations and rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products due to rising awareness about carbon emissions are expected to boost global market growth during the forecast period.

One of the major drivers for this industry is the growing demand for sanitation products. The onset of pandemic in 2020 meant an increase in the demand for disinfectant products for both household and industrial uses which is one of the key factors driving the current Sodium Hypochlorite market. The World Health Organization (WHO) studies have suggested that COVID-19 virus is an enclosed virus, like other coronaviruses, with a frail outer envelope that makes it more sensitive to disinfectants than non-enveloped viruses. As a result, properly disinfecting surfaces with sodium hypochlorite can destroy the coronavirus. Furthermore, in April 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised the use of diluted bleach for cleaning, because it is effective in destroying most common pathogens without damaging the surface. Sodium hypochlorite (commonly referred to as domestic bleach) is a chlorine-based disinfectant that is intended for use on various surfaces and with the ease of storage and usage, these disinfectants are ideal for sanitizing during a pandemic. In addition, the availability of raw materials and low production cost are some of the factors contributing to the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Qiaoguang Chem

Food grade

Application/ End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bleach

Water treatment

Medical application

Regional Outlook:

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

