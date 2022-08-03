India Tea Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027
The India tea market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Tea Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India tea market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.
Tea is a beverage produced by boiling the dried leaves of Camellia sinensisin water. It comprises white, yellow, black, green, oolong, matcha, Pu-erh, and herbal tea. The consumption of tea provides various beneficial effects on human health such as increase in immunity, decrease in inflammation, improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The polyphenolic compounds in tea leaves It is a rich source of polyphenolic compounds, which assist in preventing atherosclerosis and coronary heart diseases. It has anti-aging and antidiabetic properties that promote weight loss by boosting metabolism. In addition, it provides various health benefits, such as enhancing immunity, decreasing inflammation, and improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Market Trends
The increasing consumption of tea due to the escalating demand for beverages with low caffeine and high antioxidant properties among health-conscious consumers represents one of the key factors driving the market in India. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for packaged tea as it reduces the risk of adulteration and provides the convenience of storage. This, along with the wide availability of tea through online and offline distribution channels, is positively influencing the market in the country. Besides this, the growing consumer preferences for premium product variant is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the Government of India is providing subsidies to tea manufacturers for increasing the production and commercialization of tea. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing of tea is expected to bolster the growth of the market in India.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Amar Tea Pvt. Ltd.
Duncans Industries Ltd.
Hindustan Unilever Limited
Organic India Private Limited
Pataka Group of Companies
Tata Consumer Products (Tata Sons Private Limited)
Wagh Bakri Tea Group.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Green Tea
Black Tea
Oolong Tea
Others
Breakup by Packaging:
Plastic Containers
Loose Tea
Paper Boards
Aluminium Tin
Tea Bags
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Application:
Residential
Commercial
Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
