India Tea Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The India tea market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Tea Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India tea market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Tea is a beverage produced by boiling the dried leaves of Camellia sinensisin water. It comprises white, yellow, black, green, oolong, matcha, Pu-erh, and herbal tea. The consumption of tea provides various beneficial effects on human health such as increase in immunity, decrease in inflammation, improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The polyphenolic compounds in tea leaves It is a rich source of polyphenolic compounds, which assist in preventing atherosclerosis and coronary heart diseases. It has anti-aging and antidiabetic properties that promote weight loss by boosting metabolism. In addition, it provides various health benefits, such as enhancing immunity, decreasing inflammation, and improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-tea-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing consumption of tea due to the escalating demand for beverages with low caffeine and high antioxidant properties among health-conscious consumers represents one of the key factors driving the market in India. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for packaged tea as it reduces the risk of adulteration and provides the convenience of storage. This, along with the wide availability of tea through online and offline distribution channels, is positively influencing the market in the country. Besides this, the growing consumer preferences for premium product variant is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the Government of India is providing subsidies to tea manufacturers for increasing the production and commercialization of tea. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the manufacturing of tea is expected to bolster the growth of the market in India.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2SlF4bQ

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amar Tea Pvt. Ltd.

Duncans Industries Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Organic India Private Limited

Pataka Group of Companies

Tata Consumer Products (Tata Sons Private Limited)

Wagh Bakri Tea Group.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, packaging, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Plastic Containers

Loose Tea

Paper Boards

Aluminium Tin

Tea Bags

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.