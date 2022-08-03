High Need to Transport Specimens Safely Leading to Increased Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Usage: Fact.MR Analysis

The Market for Automated Blood Tube Labelers and Specimen Transport Boxes Is Anticipated To Expand Rapidly As A Result Of the Rise in Accidents & Contagious Infections, Technological Improvements, And the Advantages of Automated Labelling Over Manual Labelling

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box market is estimated at US$ 282.5 million in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2026.



To prevent human error and deliver safe specimens from hospitals to laboratories, the healthcare sector uses automatic blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes. As they provide error-free blood collection across the pre-analytical stages, automatic blood tube labelers are widely utilized across the world.

Details from laboratory information systems (LIS) and the impromptu choice of proper primary tubes for patient evaluation are used to create barcode labels. Systems for fully automating labelling offer reliable processing, high throughput, decreased human error, and improved efficiency.

Lab specimens can be transported in a safe and secure container called a specimen transportation box. Under testing environmental circumstances, these boxes guarantee the cleanliness and dryness of biological or clinical samples while they are being transported.

Which Regions are Expected to be Beneficial for Market Players?

“Technological Improvements & Developed Medical Sector in North America”

A large share of the global market is anticipated to be accounted for by North America in 2022 due to its developed healthcare system and growing demand for automated blood tube labelers & specimen transport boxes.

Furthermore, several technological developments have fuelled the automated blood tube labeler & specimen transport box industry expansion in this region.

The automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box sales have increased in Europe as a result of strict regulations governing the safe conveyance of hazardous goods.

Employing specimen transport boxes is necessary for pharmaceutical and biotech companies to adhere to regulations such as the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Rail (RID). These factors are accelerating the expansion of the Europe market for automated blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes.

The Asia Pacific market for automated blood tube labelers & specimen transport boxes is anticipated to expand due to a rise in the incidence of transmissible disorders that require blood transfusions and a rise in the frequency of traffic accidents.

Key Segments Covered in the Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Industry Survey

By Product :



Automated Blood Tube Labelers

Specimen Transport Boxes



By End Use :



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers Blood Banks Others



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

To expand their market share, major firms are using a range of strategic actions such as mergers & acquisitions, technology partnerships, collaborations, and the development and launching of cutting-edge products.

By incorporating packing machines with solutions for coding, labelling, and palletizing, market players are also extending their services beyond standard configurations.

Sci-Print VX2 and Sci-Print VXL are completely automatic tube labelling machines from Scinomix that can label a variety of tubes, including microtubes, cryovials, and vacutainers, with a capacity of 0.5 mL to 50 mL.



Key players in the Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market

Techno Medica

Sonoco Product Company

Kobayashi Create Co. Ltd

Inpeco SA

Energium Co. Ltd

Scinomix

Greiner Holding

Alifax Holdings SPA

Sarstedt



Key Takeaways from Automated Blood Tube Labeler & Specimen Transport Box Market Study

Demand for automatic blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes are expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2026.

The global automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 385.5 million by 2026.

New smart tags for tracking of samples to boost sales growth of automated blood tube labelers and specimen transport boxes.

The Asia Pacific is developing as a lucrative regional market for automated blood tube labeler and specimen transport box manufacturers.

