Strategies For Global Wind Turbine Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s Wind Turbine Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wind Turbine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wind turbine market size is expected to grow to $97.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Increasing demand for renewable energy sources is contributing to the wind turbine market growth.

The wind turbine market consists of sales of wind turbines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a power generating device that has been driven by the kinetic energy of the wind. A wind turbine will turn wind energy into electricity using the aerodynamic force from the rotor blades, which work like an airplane wing or helicopter rotor blade. When wind flows across the blade, the air pressure on one side of the blade will decrease. Wind turbines consist of two categories: horizontal axis wind turbines and vertical axis wind turbines.

Global Wind Turbine Market Trends

Technological enhancements are one of the key wind turbine industry trends. The technology on the offshore direct drive platform allows for the re-use of most components from previous generations. In January 2019, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, a Spanish-German wind engineering company, launched the SG 10.0-193 DD, the company’s first 10+ MW offshore wind turbine. The new SG 10.0-193 DD will combine experience and knowledge from five generations of proven direct drive technology in one 10 MW turbine. The yearly energy production of one SG 10.0-193 DD is enough to power about 10,000 European dwellings.

Global Wind Turbine Market Segments

The global wind turbine market is segmented:

By Component: Rotator Blade, Gearbox, Generator, Nacelle, Others

By Axis Type: Horizontal, Vertical

By Location of Deployment: Onshore, Offshore

By Connectivity Type: Grid Connected, Stand Alone

By Application: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Utility

By Geography: The global wind turbine market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Wind Turbine Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wind turbine market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global wind turbine market, wind turbine global market share, wind turbine global market segments and geographies, wind turbine global market players, wind turbine market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wind turbine market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wind Turbine Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Enercon GmbH, Gamesa, General Electric, Goldwind, Guodian United Power Technology Company Ltd, Ming Yang, Sinovel Wind Group Co Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Nordex SE, Senvion, Northern Power Systems, Clipper, Bergey, Impsa, Hitachi Ltd, Vergnet, Xinjiang Goldwind Science And Technology Co Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, Windey Co Ltd, Dongfang Electric Corporation, Bilfinger Offshore Wind Energy, ZF Wind Power Antwerpen, Leitwind, Wobben, and LM Windpower.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

