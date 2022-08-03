Living Every Minute Launches a Book That Helps Readers Create a Spectacular and Fulfilling Life
The book contains valuable life skills and lessons that help people achieve new accomplishments in their personal and professional life.TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Every Minute, a lifestyle coaching company, has recently launched a groundbreaking book that helps readers create a spectacular life. Written by Dr. Timothy Reynolds, a former Green Beret medic and special forces battalion surgeon who served for 17 years, the content of the book is based on profound life lessons he learned during his extensive years of service, travels around the world, and experience as a father of five children.
The book is called ‘Living Every Minute Workbook’ and is a continuation of his teachings and journey, where he delves deep into relationships, career, leadership, finance, spiritual and mental growth, and adventure to help readers find success in these aspects of life.
The book outlines a step-by-step journey on how to improve the most essential areas of life, including activities and exercises that help readers create a spectacular life for them and for their loved ones. Readers gain life skills and knowledge essential for achieving financial freedom, good health, wholesome relationships, and getting the most out of life.
The author shares the nuts and bolts of how to break away from stagnancy in life and make progress towards a more accomplished and fulfilling life. All the advice and life tools provided in the book are laid out in step-by-step processes, making them clear and easy to follow.
Speaking about his inspiration to write the book, Dr. Tim said, “My desire to help everyone on the road to financial freedom, great health, spectacular relationships, and how to squeeze the juice out of all areas of life motivated me to write this book.”
The book emphasizes on the passion of living life, and the importance of striving for never-ending improvements. It helps readers live their lives to the fullest by teaching them how to balance their personal life with professional obligations. With its real-life advice and principles, the book can be used as a manual for living your spectacular life coach for anyone who wants to reach their full potential and achieve success in businesses, relationships, health, wealth and finances.
About Living Every Minute: Founded by Dr. Timothy Reynolds, a former Green Beret, emergency medicine doctor, father to five children, avid traveler, Living Every Minute is a lifestyle coaching platform that provides guidance and advice on a wide category of subjects including abundance, adventure, business, finances, health, relationships, wealth building, and more.
