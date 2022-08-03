Pearl on King Offers Free Medical Aesthetic Consultations
Pearl On King Is Premier Boutique Medical Aesthetic Clinic In Downtown TorontoTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl on King is pleased to announce that they offer free medical aesthetic consultations. As a premier boutique medical aesthetic clinic in downtown Toronto, Pearl on King aims to provide patients with a variety of safe and minimally-invasive anti-aging treatments.
Pearl on King wants to help individuals determine which medical aesthetic treatments can achieve the desired results. They offer a free consultation to discuss each patient’s concerns and to find the treatment that can best address the client’s wishes within the client’s budget. Pearl on King treats every patient with compassion, respect, safety, and privacy. Their experienced staff offers a variety of effective treatments, including Botox, dermal fillers, PRP treatments, chemical peels and microneedling.
When patients book a free consultation at Pearl on King they meet with a licensed nurse to discuss their goals. Together with their consulting nurse, they will review a range of treatment options that can effectively address their concerns. Patients can book an appointment to complete treatment after deciding which procedures they want. In addition to medical aesthetic treatments, patients can purchase skin care products from SkinCeuticals. This premium medical grade skin care line helps to maximize the effects of Pearl on King’s clinical treatments.
Anyone interested in learning about Pearl on King’s free medical aesthetic consultations can find out more by visiting Pearl on King’s website or by calling (647) 763-2633.
About Pearl on King: Pearl on King is a full-service medical aesthetics clinic offering high-quality, effective treatments. They provide an extensive menu of treatment options that address a variety of skin care concerns. The team meets with each patient to discuss their skin care goals and to create a results-based personalized treatment plan.
Company: Pearl on King
Address: 1 King St. STE# 4819
City: Toronto
Province: Ontario
Country: Canada
Postal Code: M5H 1A1
Telephone number: (647) 763-2633
Alex Yeaman
Pearl on King - Toronto Botox, Fillers & PRP
+1 647-763-2633
services@pearlonking.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other