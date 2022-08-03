Crowdfunding Market Worth US$ 28920 million by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics, Emerging Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowdfunding market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis of sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. Crowdfunding market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects cover market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet. The global Crowdfunding market size is projected to reach US$ 28920 million by 2028, from US$ 13640 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2028.

Segment by Type

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Segment by Application

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

Crowdfunding are mainly classified into the following types: reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, donation and other. Reward-based crowdfunding is the most widely used type which takes up about 74% of the total sales in 2019.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world, China market took up about 37% the global market in 2019, while Europe and United States were about 17%, 32%.

Leading players of Crowdfunding include: -

Kickstarter

Indiegogo

GoFundMe

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoGetFunding

Patreon

Crowdfunder

CircleUp

AngelList

DonorsChoose

Crowdfunder UK

FundRazr

Companisto

Campfire

Milaap

Crowdo

CrowdPlus

Modian

Idianchou

Alibaba

Jingdong

Suning

