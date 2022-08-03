Exhale Wellness Is Pleased To Announce An Exclusive Range Of HHC Cigarettes 

Exhale Wellness employs the highest quality organic hemp. With the help of the most advanced research, development, and production experts, Exhale Wellness delivers the most potent and pure hemp-derived products.

After spending prolonged hours at work, we often feel exhausted mentally and physically. In such situations, individuals look for ways to unwind themselves at ease. HHC- also known as hexahydro cannabinol, a new cannabinoid in the hemp world gaining a lot of popularity, helps the users to relieve stress and rejuvenate the mind and the body.

As a result, Exhale Wellness is bringing an exclusive range of “HHC Cigarettes” with no tobacco, just hemp flower and the newest yet potent cannabinoid known as HHC. These cigarettes offer powerful relaxation and mellow buzz that help calm your mind and soul.

Ashley Daidone, Co-Founder, and CEO at Exhale Wellness, say, “HHC is one of the hottest cannabinoids in the market right now that offers quite similar effects to THC. However, it is an entirely different cannabinoid, legalized in most states. Many users even suggested that such a cannabinoid might not appear in the drug testing.

“Besides this, the highest trait of HHC might confirm its amazing shelf life.” Ashley continues that although Delta-9 THC is considered the most naturally occurring cannabinoid, it falls apart quickly because of oxidation. At the same time, HHC's additional hydrogen atoms safeguard it from oxygen exposure and breakdown.

Exhale Wellness has a range of HHC products , including HHC gummies, HHC cartridges, HHC flowers, HHC pre-rolls, HHC oil, and HHC cigarettes. All of their products are 100% pure and safe for consumption.

What Is HHC?

Hexahydrocannabinol, or “HHC”, is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in the cannabis plant. HHC was introduced by the American Chemist - Roger Adams in 1944 when he added hydrogen molecules to Delta-9 THC. This process is called hydrogeneration, which involves converting THC to hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

HHC is a new cannabinoid in the hemp market; it's one of the potent substances that offer effects similar to Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC. With this, the users reported that HHC provides soothing and euphoric effects with low or no adverse effects.

HHC is considered the most stable form of THC since it is highly resistant to heat, UV light, and oxidation means no need to worry about stash degrading and losing its potency- which makes this an ideal alternative for users.

Exhale Wellness HHC Cigarettes OG Kush

These cigarettes are one of the latest editions by Exhale Wellness, rolled with hemp flower and coated in HHC. Such cigarettes are a perfect- Indica dominant strain that is a cross of OG Kush. Such a classical strain is famous for its calming and buzzy effects, often leaving you clear-headed like a top-shelf Sativa.

Besides this, this strain can be a fantastic option for relaxation and sleep and helps improve the appetite. The users can anticipate flavors of mint and lavender with lemon fuel notes delivering an intense aroma and flavor that makes it an eternal favorite for most smokers and are available at the official brand website- https://www.exhalewell.com/ .

Exhale Wellness HHC Cigarettes OG Kush has the following characteristics:

Unlike regular hemp cigarettes with intense cannabidiol-scented smoke, these HHC cigarettes contain a mild aroma similar to cigars or tobacco.

These cigarettes are rolled with 100% pure hemp flower, coated in HHC.

These cigarettes are free of tobacco or any additives.

This product will be sold in a pack of eight and are available at $49.45

About Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a renowned manufacturer and seller in the hemp industry that maintains a range of hemp and CBD goods for the global market. It offers herbal and organic ingredients, generally picked for their therapeutic properties to alleviate and rejuvenate the body and the soul.

Exhale Wellness holds a portfolio of CBD, D8,9,10, and HHC products, including cartridges, gummies, oil, flower, salves, and cigarettes. The brand operates an online shopping portal offering high-quality plant-based goodness to individuals. A third-party laboratory carefully tests all the products to confirm the ingredients, purity, and safety.

Exhale Wellness has offered a range of HHC cigarettes made from 100% pure HHC and GMO. This product is rich in terpenes, like pinene, limonene, and myrcene, that help deliver fantastic aroma and flavor.

