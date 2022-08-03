Submit Release
Cryptocurrency Mining Market 2022-2028 Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency Mining Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Cryptocurrency Mining market during the forecast period.

In short, the Cryptocurrency Mining market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Cryptocurrency Mining market in any way.

Cryptocurrency mining is a validation of transactions. For this effort, successful miners obtain new cryptocurrency as a reward. The global Cryptocurrency Mining market size is projected to reach US$ 17040 million by 2028, from US$ 14010 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2028.

Cryptocurrency Mining Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

  • ASICs
  • GPUs
  • FPGAs

Segment by Application

  • Remote Hosting Services
  • Cloud Mining
  • Self-mining

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

North America is the largest market, with a share about 53%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with the share about 23% and 22%.

Key Players in the Cryptocurrency Mining Market: -

  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies
  • Bitfarms
  • Hut 8 Mining
  • Argo Blockchain
  • Bit Digital
  • GMO Internet
  • Riot Blockchain
  • Core Scientific
  • Marathon Digital Holdings
  • MGT Capital Investments
  • Ault Global Holdings

Global Cryptocurrency Mining includes HIVE Blockchain Technologies, Bitfarms, Hut 8 Mining, Argo Blockchain and Bit Digital, etc. Global top 5 companies hold a share over 3.3%.

