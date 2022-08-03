Global Vinyl Windows Market To Hit $ 41.41 Bn by 2031: Allied Market Research

Increase in commercial and industrial constructions along with a preference for high-value goods drives the global vinyl windows market growth. However, the low sturdiness and lack of flexibility of vinyl windows restrict their size, thereby hindering the global market expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global vinyl windows market due to strict lockdown delaying the production of vinyl windows. Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vinyl windows market garnered revenue worth $26.54 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $41.41 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The market research report offers a detailed analysis of altering market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for big players, new entrants, shareholders, and proprietors in creating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report depicts an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in investing in the rapidly evolving market.



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $26.54 Billion Market Size in 2031 $41.41 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 247 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in commercial and industrial constructions along with the preference for high-value goods. Surge in focus on developing energy-efficient goods due to strict government laws and demand for visual appeal from various households. Launching of new hues and rapid urbanization in emerging economies. Opportunities Surge in the income of the people across the globe. Restraints Low sturdiness and lack of flexibility of vinyl windows restrict their size.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the expansion of the global vinyl windows market due to strict lockdown delaying the production of vinyl windows.

Decline in the manufacturing of residential and non-residential constructions during the COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the growth of the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global vinyl windows market based on type, application, end user, and region. It provides a complete analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which customers can derive inference about market trends and insights. The market report analysis assists firms, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be explored for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.



Based on type, the casement window segment contributed toward the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global vinyl windows market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timeline. However, the gliding window segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also provides an overall analysis of segments such as single and double-hung window, picture window, and others.

Based on application, the new construction segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fourths of the overall share of the global vinyl windows market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the highest market share by 2031. However, the renovation and reconstruction segment is also anticipated to record the fastest growth with a CAGR of nearly 5.1% during the forecast timespan.

Based on the end user, the residential segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly fourth-fifths of the overall share of the global vinyl windows market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to contribute the largest share of the global market by 2031. However, the non-residential segment is projected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of nearly 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global vinyl windows market. The region is predicted to continue its market dominance by 2031. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific vinyl windows market is set to record the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast timeline. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.



Top Players:

Leading players of the global vinyl windows market analyzed in the research include Anglian Home Improvement, A&B Glass Group, Chelsea Building Product Inc., International Windows Corporation, All Weather Windows, Alternative Windows, Croft LLC, Anderson Corporation, Crystal Windows Co., Harvey Building Products, Intus Window, Stanek Window, Pella Corporation, Paradigm Windows, and Softlite Windows & Doors.

The report evaluates these major participants in the global vinyl windows industry. These participants have implemented a plethora of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and consumer base, product development, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product penetration in the global markets and establishing market growth across the market. The market research report augments monitoring of the performance of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology launches on the overall market size.

