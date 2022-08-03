Pet Monitoring Camera Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 93.5 Mn by 2032 witnessing a growth of 5.5% CAGR - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The market for pet monitoring cameras has grown significantly in recent years, particularly in the U.S. due rising adoption of smart and advanced technologies, presence of a higher number of pet parents, and growing awareness and concern about pet safety and security in the country. As per FMI, the pet monitoring cameras market in China is predicted to expand at a robust CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2032. Sales of pet monitoring cameras in the U.K. is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

The growing consumer demand for sophisticated technology to safeguard the well-being and safety of pets is pushing the demand for pet monitoring cameras and this will continue during the forecast period.

Pet monitoring cameras, as a breakthrough technology, have acquired momentum in the market due to their multifunctional features. The global market which was primarily dominated by one-way video functionality segment.

However, with changing consumer preference towards multifunctional cameras, the two way video and audio functionality segment will outpace the one way video segment during the forecast period.

These devices assist owners in visually interacting with their pets, feed them after scheduled time span, making them play, and captivating them.

Several major, small, and medium-sized businesses throughout the world are rapidly investing in the IoT market. The transition of most organisations to IoT is projected to have an influence on a range of sectors, including pet monitoring cameras.

Key Takeaways from Pet Monitoring Camera Market Study:

By product type, one-way video currently holds the largest revenue share over the assessment period

The two-way video and audio functionality segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on price range, demand for low priced pet monitoring cameras is likely to grow at a robust pace over the next 10 years.

Currently, North America dominates the global pet monitoring camera market.

Pet monitoring cameras market in China is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.K. pet monitoring camera market is anticipated to accelerate at 3.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

“The pet monitoring camera market has gone through a significant transformation, from a functional product to a stylish one. Consumers prefer different varieties of a product category for different reasons. Manufacturers are therefore launching different cameras offerings to cater to this factor” says an FMI analyst.

Who is leading?

The leading companies in pet monitoring camera are paving the way forward with strategic collaborations and development which are focused on innovating new technology. This has helped in bolstering the sales growth.

Some of the key players in the pet monitoring camera market include Petcube, Acer Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Furbo, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Lenevo Group Ltd., PetChatz LLC, Vimtag Technology Co. LTD, Wagz Inc., Zmodo, Pawbo, Motorola, Cleverdog and others

Pet Monitoring Camera Market by Category

By Product Type:

One Way Video Functionality

Two Way Video and Audio Functionality

By Application Type

Communication

Monitoring, Real-Time Bark Alert

Treat-Dispersing

Remote Training

Video and Photo Capture





By End User Type:

Pet Parents

Veterinarians

Professional Trainers





By Sales Channel Type:

Online Retailers

Hypermarket/Supermarkets

Speciality Stores

Multi-Brand Store

Discount Stores





By Price Range:

Low

Medium

Premium





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet monitoring camera market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet monitoring camera market based on the product type (One Way Video Functionality, Two Way Video Functionality), by Application (Communication, Monitoring, Real-Time Bark Alert, Treat-Dispensing, Remote Training, Video and Photo Capture, Others) by Price Range (Low, Medium, and Premium), by Sales Channel (Online Retailers, Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Discount Stores, and Other Sales Channel), by End User (pet parents, veterinarians, professional trainers) across seven main region.

