Living Every Minute Publishes a Groundbreaking Book on How to Create a Spectacular Life

Living Every Minute

The book is written for people who want to reach new heights in their personal or professional life and live a more fulfilling and purposeful life

TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Every Minute, a lifestyle coaching company, has recently published a book that helps people live an accomplished life. Written by Dr Timothy Reynolds, a spectacular life content expert who has achieved considerable success across various professional fields, the content of the book is based on revealing lessons he learned during military and medical services, travels around the world, and experiences as a father to five children. The book is called ‘Living Every Minute; How to Create a Spectacular LIfe’, and provides life tools that help and inspire readers to break the mold and achieve their life goals.

Readers gain knowledge and life skills on how to achieve financial freedom, great health, spectacular relationships, and get the most out of life. The book categorizes people into two broad groups: those who are not as successful as they want to be, and those who are successful but have a sense of unfulfilled life. For both types of people Dr. Tim shares the nuts and bolts of how to break away from the stagnancy and make progress towards a more accomplished and fulfilling life. All the advice and life tools provided in the book are laid out in step-by-step processes, making them clear and easy to follow.

The book emphasizes on the passion of living life, and the importance of striving for never-ending improvement to become a better person. It helps readers live their lives to the fullest by teaching them how to integrate their personal life and business. With its real life advice and principles, the book can be used as a manual for anyone who wants to reach their fullest potential and achieve success in businesses, relationships, health, wealth and finances.

Speaking about his inspiration to write the book, Dr. Tim said, “My desire to help everyone onto the road to financial freedom, great health, spectacular relationships, and how to squeeze the juice out of all areas of life motivated me to write this book. All the content in this book is based on my real life experiences. It contains amazing stories, game-changing advice, and time-tested blueprints to help readers create spectacular outcomes in every aspect of their lives.”

About Living Every Minute: Founded by Dr. Timothy Reynolds, a former Green Beret, emergency medicine doctor, father to five children, avid traveler, and a spectacular life content author, Living Every Minute is a lifestyle coaching platform that provides guidance and advice on a wide category of subjects including abundance, adventure, business, finances, health, relationships, wealth building, and more.

