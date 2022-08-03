Blood Collection Market Opportunities, Top Manufactures, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Analysis Forecast 2028

The global blood collection market is expected to reach USD 7.82 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period

Increasing investments for developing enhanced blood collection devices, increasing number of blood donation camps, and rising adoption of point-of-care testing are key factors boosting global market growth

The global blood collection market is expected to reach USD 7.82 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth are increasing prevalence of various diseases, rising number of accidents, organ transplantations and surgeries, and increasing number of product approvals.

Blood collection is one of the most common methods used for diagnosing various healthcare conditions. In the recent years, there has been a rapid increase in various health conditions such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer across the globe. Blood is collected for various blood tests for diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Increasing prevalence of blood diseases such as anemia, blood clots, leukemia, and sickle cell disease and rising need for regular blood testing are fueling global market growth. In addition, increasing awareness about blood donation, rising need for blood transfusion in emergencies, road accidents, and surgeries, and increasing investments for developing cost-effective products are expected to fuel global market growth going ahead.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo BCT, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Grifols, Nipro Medical Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Macopharma S.A., Smiths Medical, Kawasumi Laboratories, Retractable Technologies, Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development, F.L. Medical S.R.L, AB Medical, Micsafe Medical Group Limited, CML Biotech, Lmb Technologie GmbH, and Greiner Holding AG

The report is an investigative study that determines market growth and market scope on the basis of market trends, consumer behavior shifts, consumption and production patterns, product portfolio offered by the market, growth rate, drivers and constraints, financial positions, and existing challenges and limitations of the Blood Collection market.

The report discusses in detail the global production capacity, demand and supply ratio, market dynamics, and comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. It provides an industry-wide analysis of the market share of each players along with their business portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business expansion plans, financial standing, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, among others.

The regional bifurcation of the market analyzes key market segments such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.

The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Blood Collection Market Segmentation based on Types:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Blood Collection Tubes

Plasma/Whole-Blood Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Heparin Tubes

Coagulation Tubes

Glucose Tubes

ESR Tubes

Serum Tubes

Vacuum Tubes

Non-vacuum Tubes

Needles & Syringes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Systems/Monitors

Lancets

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Manual

Automated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases

Non-infectious Diseases

Therapeutics

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, & Nursing Homes

Diagnostic & Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Some key highlights from the report:

Based on product, the blood collection tubes segment is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period owing to high prevalence of various chronic diseases, increasing blood testing, availability of different testing tubes for diagnosis of different diseases, and increasing focus on developing more advanced tubes for collecting blood.

Among the application segment, the diagnostics segment is expected to account for significantly larger share during 2021-2028 owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disorders, high usage of blood collection devices for diagnosing infections, and increasing awareness about regular health checkups.

Based on end use, the hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, & nursing homes segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of various diseases, large number of patient admissions for accidents, trauma, and other emergencies, and rising number of surgeries and organ transplantation.

Europe is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, availability of advanced healthcare facilities, rising number of accidents and emergencies, and increasing blood testing volume. In addition, increasing awareness about blood donation and early detection of diseases, increasing number of clinical trials, and rising investments in research and development activities are boosting market growth in Europe.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2021-2028 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, high patient pool, and rising number of blood donation events, campaigns organized by various public and private organizations. Other factors such as rising per capita income, increasing investments for developing advanced devices for collecting blood, increasing number of road accidents and surgeries are fueling Asia Pacific market growth.

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry or query about customization, kindly get in touch with us to know more. Our team will clear your doubts and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

