Heparin Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

The global heparin market size is expected to reach USD 7.55 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, and growing investments in R&D activities to expand clinical applications of heparin are some key factors expected to drive market growth

The global heparin market size is expected to reach USD 7.55 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for heparin due to high prevalence of chronic conditions such as last-stage renal disease, atrial fibrillation, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of surgical procedures performed across the globe, and extensive R&D activities to explore other clinical and therapeutic roles of heparin are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, heparin is used for various off-label indications in hospitals and for treatment and prevention of venous thromboembolism events in post-surgical patients, and this is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Heparin is a widely used anticoagulant that significantly reduces clotting risks and thromboembolism events after major surgical interventions. Heparin is a naturally occurring polysaccharide belonging to the family of glycosaminoglycans that are primarily present in mast cell. Heparin exerts anticoagulant properties by binding to antithrombin and enhancing the subsequent inhibitory effect of antithrombin on thrombin and activated factor X. The currently available heparin is mostly obtained from animal tissue. However, due to growing concerns regarding animal safety, several approaches for bioengineering heparin such as microbial production and chemoenzymatic modification among others are increasingly being researched on. Major players are also focusing on R&D for its potential clinical and therapeutic applications such as anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor activities as well as role in prevention of infectious diseases, besides its use as an anticoagulant. Heparin has antineoplastic properties along with anticoagulant properties, and this is expected to result in increasing research activities to explore potential of heparin for treating various other conditions. This, in turn, is expected to significantly contribute to market revenue growth going ahead.

The report puts an emphasis on the information regarding the key players with a special focus on their company profile, business overview, recent advancements, product catalog, and strategic business plans.

Key companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi SA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, LEO Pharma A/S, Aspen Holdings, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and Viatris Inc.

The Heparin market takes into account major geographical locations such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa to offer key insights into market growth, market size, market share, revenue growth, current and emerging trends, supply and demand ratio, import/export, consumer demand and behavior, and presence of key players in each region. The report offers an in-depth country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the market and its growth prospects.

Segments Covered in the report

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Unfractionated Heparin

Low Molecular Weight Heparin

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin

Route of Administration (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Coronary Artery Disease

Venous Thromboembolism

Atrial Fibrillation

Renal Impairment

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Regions Analyzed in the Report include:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, it consists information about individual segment of the Heparin market based on the types and application. The report also offers insights about the key segments expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period and primary trends influencing their growth. It also offers CAGR and market share values for each segment to provide clear understanding of demand and trend in the global market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing preference for LMWH over unfractionated heparin in clinical settings, in treatment of venous thromboembolism events, and in obstetrics due to low risk of bleeding and other complications associated with it.

Subcutaneous route of administration is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to growing preference for subcutaneous therapy of heparin, lesser incidence of pain and higher patient comfort, and low risk of recurrent thromboembolism when treated with subcutaneous injection of low-molecular weight heparin.

Venous thromboembolism is expected to dominate other application segments between 2021 and 2028 owing to increasing incidence of VTE among post-operative patients and rising need for anticoagulant therapy with low-molecular weight heparin.

Hospital pharmacies segment is expected to register steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period, attributable to increasing hospital admission of patients needing surgeries or dialysis, availability of high-quality heparin derivatives, growing number of outpatient procedures, and increasing reliance on pharmacists and doctors.

North America is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and chronic illnesses, rising number of surgical procedures performed, availability of high-end medical facilities and medications, and robust presence of key players in the market.

Thank you for reading our report.

