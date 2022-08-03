Enterprise Asset Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the EAM global market size is expected to grow from $5.21 billion in 2021 to $5.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The global enterprise asset management market size is expected to grow to $8.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. Rising demand for SaaS-based EAM solutions is driving the growth of the market.

The enterprise asset management (EAM) market consists of sales of enterprise asset management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software, systems, and services, which are used to control and maintain assets and equipment. EAM is a transactional workflow system designed to manage capital asset management by managing asset data and work processes.

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the enterprise asset management market. Major companies in the enterprise asset management market are focusing on expanding their developmental activities into new technologies.

Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Segments

The global EAM market is segmented:

By Development: On-Premise, Cloud

By Application: Asset Lifecycle Management, Inventory Management, Work Order Management, Labor Management, Others

By Vertical: Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, IT and Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Others

By Geography: The global EAM market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: ABB Ltd., CGI Inc., IBM, Infor, Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric SE, MRI Software LLC, Ramco Systems Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., Ultimo Software Solutions BV, Upkeep Technologies Inc., Assetworks LLC, Bentley Systems Incorporated, and IFS.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

