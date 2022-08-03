Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market to Reach $63,828.07 Million By 2026 at 19.50% CAGR

Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the enterprise agile transformation services market analysis.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in need for accelerated product development, surge in need to improve teamwork and communication in enterprises, and growth of the IoT sector have boosted the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market.

Moreover, shift in business needs supplemented the market growth. However, the frequent failure rates hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of agile services among non-IT industries and emerging applications of agile in growing big data complex landscape are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The scrum segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global enterprise agile transformation services market, owing to rise in adoption of scrum by various software development companies to increase coordination between teams and improve performance.

However, the Kanban segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of Kanban for managing manufacturing of products that focus on rapid delivery along with reducing the burden on the development team.

The retail segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.2% during the study period, owing to rise in digitalization and need for smooth operation efficiency. However, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market. This is due to various constraints of the waterfall model of product development including long delivery cycles and high cost.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware, Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Access AVENUE- A S.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market across North America held the lion's share in 2018, contributing around two-fifths of the market, owing to adopt agile transformation services at a high rate to bring improvements in operational efficiency in IT infrastructure. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.1% through 2026, owing to a surge in digitalization in emerging economies such as India and China.

Impact of COVID-19 on Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market-

• The demand for enterprise agile transformation services is expected to surge from small and medium enterprises during and post Covid-19 pandemic for the development of new business models as well as innovative production lines to sustain the market competition.

• According to Digital.in, a leading U.S. based technology company, about 43% of organizations have increased their dependence on agile application development methodologies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The main reason behind the adoption of agile transformation services by these organizations is to reduce the project cost.

Key Benefits for Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise agile transformation services market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global enterprise agile transformation services market size is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the enterprise agile transformation services industry for the period 2018–2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

