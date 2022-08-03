Global Golf Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Golf Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Golf Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Golf Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the golf equipment market size is expected to grow from $8.06 billion in 2021 to $8.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The global golf equipment market size is expected to grow to $9.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%. The increase in golf tourism and government support are expected to drive the growth of the golf equipment market.

The golf equipment market consists of sales of golf equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the different items required to participate in golf. The golf ball, golf clubs, alignment sticks, ball markers, ball retrievers, and devices that aid in the golf sport are examples of golf equipment. The equipment is designed to play the sport, protect the course, enhance the game, and provide a better overall game experience for all golfers.

Global Golf Equipment Market Trends

Technology advancements are shaping the golf equipment market. Companies are creating products with enhanced technologies to satisfy the market's need for superior golf equipment.

Global Golf Equipment Market Segments

By Product Type: Golf Clubs, Golf Balls, Golf Bags and Accessories, Apparel, Footwear

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Sporting Goods Chain, On-Course Shops, Online Stores, Others

By End-User: Amateurs, Professionals

By Geography: The global golf equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Acushnet Holdings Corp., Callaway Golf Company, TaylorMade Golf Company, Nike Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, Amer Sports Corporation, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Adidas AG, Wilson Sporting Goods, Roger Cleveland Golf Company Inc, Golfsmith International Holdings Inc., Titleist, SRI Sports Limited, Dixon Golf Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., Cobra Golf, Parsons Xtreme Golf, Mizuna USA Inc, Cleveland Golf, True Temper, and Dunlop Sports Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

