Global Land Survey Equipment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Land Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the land survey equipment market size is expected to grow from $6.44 billion in 2021 to $6.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. As per TBRC’s land survey equipment industry outlook the market size is expected to grow to $9.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. The benefits of electronic devices in land surveys are driving the growth of the land survey equipment market.

The land survey equipment market consists of sales of land survey equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used for surveys, including measuring land and locating the land, both natural features and man-made, using the principles of mathematics, geometry, and other sciences. Some of the surveying instruments used in land surveying are theodolite, measuring tape, total station, 3D scanners, GPS/GNSS, level, and rod.

Global Land Survey Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancements and innovations are shaping the land survey equipment market. As mobile phones are becoming essential and accessible to everyone, they are becoming an important mode for conducting surveys. This instrument empowers surveyors with quick access to information needed in the survey area while conducting the survey. With technological advancement, the surveyor can process the collected data later with the help of survey software.

Global Land Survey Equipment Market Segments

The global land survey equipment market is segmented:

By Application: Inspection, Monitoring, Volumetric Calculations, Layout Points, Others

By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

By Industry: Transportation, Energy and Power, Mining and Construction, Forestry, Scientific and Geological Research, Precision Agriculture, Disaster Management, Others

By Product: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Total Stations and Theodolites, Levels, 3D Laser/Laser Scanners, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Others

By End User: Commercial, Defense, Service Providers

By Geography: The global land survey equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Land Survey Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides land survey equipment global market overview, land survey equipment global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the land survey equipment global market, land survey equipment global market share, land survey equipment market segments and geographies, land survey equipment global market players, land survey equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: South Surveying And Mapping Instruments, Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., Topcon, CHC-Navigation, Hi-Target, Hudaco Industries Limited, Kolida Instrument Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd, Stonex, Suzhou Foif Co. Ltd., Industries Limited (V.I Instruments), Topcon Positioning Group, M and P Survey Equipment Ltd., Ansari Precision Instruments Private Limited, Geotrax International Services, Jafri Survey Instruments, PASI Srl, Survey Copter, KSA Land Surveyors Company, Suzhou Foif Co. Ltd., Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science And Technology.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

