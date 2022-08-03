Strategies For Global Electronic Medical Records Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electronic medical records market size is expected to grow to $44.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. According to the electronic medical records market forecast, growth in healthcare information technology is significantly driving the growth of the market in healthcare.

The electronic medical records market consists of sales of electronic medical records by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a digital version of patient information. The electronic medical record includes organizing, presenting, and storing clinical data or documents of patients over long periods, interpreting health conditions, placing orders, and providing ongoing care, scheduling, billing, and prescriptions.

Global Electronic Medical Records Market Trends

Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to predict EHR-based clinical outcomes is one of the key electronic medical records industry trends. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the robotic capacity of a computer to do activities that normally require human intelligence and judgment. EMR uses AI to analyze, display, and comprehend complicated medical and healthcare data in a way that mimics human behavior. For instance, in October 2021, Suki, a US-based AI-powered voice solutions for a healthcare company, launched a Windows version of Suki Assistant that provides an end-to-end voice-enabled clinical digital assistant. It uses AI to listen to and understand the words spoken by the doctor and translate them into a written form.

Global Electronic Medical Records Market Segments

The global electronic medical records market is segmented:

By Type: Acute, Ambulatory, Post-Acute

By Product: Client-Server-Based EHR, Web-Based EHR

By Mode of Delivery: Cloud Based, On-Premise Model

Business Models: Licensed Software, Technology Resale, Subscriptions, Professional Services, Others

By Application: E-prescription, Practice Management, Referral Management, Patient Management, Population Health Management

By Geography: The global electronic medical records market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electronic medical records global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the electronic medical records global market, electronic medical records global market share, electronic medical records global market segments and geographies, electronic medical records global market players, electronic medical records market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner Corp, CureMD Healthcare, EClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc., GoodWill, IBM, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Neusoft, and PCCW Solution.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

