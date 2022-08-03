Urban Air Mobility Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the urban air mobility market size is expected to grow to $6.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.8%. The rising investment in the market is expected to boost the urban air mobility market growth.

Want To Learn More On The Urban Air Mobility Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6609&type=smp

The urban air mobility market consists of sales of aerial vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the use of highly automated small aircraft to carry passengers or cargo at lower altitudes in suburban and urban areas, which have been developed in response to traffic congestion. It also refers to emerging and existing technologies such as traditional helicopters, vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (VTOL), electrically propelled vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft (eVTOL), and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Global Urban Air Mobility Market Trends

According to the urban air mobility market overview, technological advancements are shaping the market. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology in developing new products. For instance, in January 2020, Bell, a US-based helicopter manufacturer, revealed an evolved design for its Nexus air taxi with a new '4EX' version using fewer ducted fans and a longer wing than its predecessor. The air taxi is fully electrically powered. The product's advancement is the reduced number of fans as compared to the six used in the previous model.

Global Urban Air Mobility Market Segments

The global urban air mobility market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Piloted, Autonomous

By Range: Intercity, Intracity

By End User: Ride Sharing Companies, Scheduled Operators, E-commerce Companies, Hospitals and Medical Agencies, Private Operators

By Geography: The global urban air mobility market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Urban Air Mobility Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/urban-air-mobility-global-market-report

Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides urban air mobility global overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the urban air mobility global market, urban air mobility market share, urban air mobility global market segments and geographies, urban air mobility market players, urban air mobility global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The urban air mobility global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.



TBRC’s Urban Air Mobility Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Airbus SE, Volocopter GmbH, Embraer SA, Honeywell International Inc., Hyundai Motor Group, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Karem Aircraft Inc., The Boeing Company, Joby Aero Inc., Carter Aviation, Passenger Drone, hopFlyt, Hoversurf, Jetpack Aviation, XTI Aircraft, and AirSpaceX.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Hyperloop Technology Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hyperloop-technology-global-market-report

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-services-global-market-report

Air Cargo Services Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-cargo-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC