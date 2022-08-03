Multiwall Bags Market is Expected to Reach Valuation of USD 16.3 Billion by 2028

Reports And Data

A significant boom in the global food & grains, agriculture, construction, retail, and pharmaceutical industries to propel the global market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multiwall bags market size is expected to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of multiwall bags across the food & grains, agriculture, buildings & construction, pharmaceutical, chemical, and retail & e-commerce industries is one of the most fundamental factors accountable for the growth of the global multiwall bags market. The global market growth is expedited by the constant rise in construction activities around the world, especially in developing regions like India, technological advancements in packaging solutions, the expanding transportation & logistics sector, and the growing import and export of agricultural produce, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial raw materials.

Multiwall bags are high-performance shipping bags, usually made of kraft paper or high-quality plastic. These bags are widely used in numerous end-use industries for the safe storage and transportation of powder materials like flour, foods and grains, seeds, building raw materials like cement, pharmaceutical goods, fertilizers, pesticides, animal fodder, etc. The various protective layers of this type of packaging are made of heavy-duty kraft paper/cardboard or high-performance plastic films, which are strong and durable and extend the shelf life of the product in transit. Moreover, multiwall bags provide resistance to moisture and heat, protect against damage, and does not allow rodents and insects to penetrate. These bags are characterized by robust flexibility, elasticity, high tensile strength, enhanced durability, and wear & tear resistance. However, the global multiwall bags market growth is limited due to the increasing environmental concerns regarding the use of plastic bags and stringent government norms against their disposal.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Based on the material type, the plastic segment is poised to hold the highest revenue share in the global multiwall bags market over the forecast timeline. The escalating demand for multiwall plastic bags across the food & grains, agriculture, retail & e-commerce, buildings & construction, and pharmaceutical industries, owing to their lightweight, cost-efficiency, and flexibility, is a pivotal aspect of this segment’s growth.

• In terms of application, the food & grains segment led the global multiwall bags market in 2020, retaining the largest market value. A significant rise in the global population, the subsequently growing demand for food, the flourishing agricultural sector, and technological innovations in agricultural practices are the crucial parameters fueling this segment’s growth.

• The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global multiwall bags in the upcoming years, accounting for the largest market share. A constant rise in the region’s population, skyrocketing demand for packaged food, expanding workforces, and the booming agricultural and construction industries, specifically in developing countries like China and India, are the key Asia Pacific market growth drivers.

• The most prominent market players include Mondi Group, Berry Global Inc., United Bags, El Dorado Packaging, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Bag Supply Company, Inc., Lincon Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Hood Packaging Corporation, LC Packaging, Inc., Material Motion, Inc., Commercial Packaging, Langston Companies, Inc., MIDCO Global, San Miguel Yamamura Woven Products sdn bdh, Corman Bag, Oji Fibre Solutions Ltd., Premier Polymer, and Napco National.

For the purpose of this report, the global multiwall bags market has been segmented based on the material type, layer, application, and region:

By Material Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Paper

• Plastic

By Layer (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• 2-ply

• 3-ply

• others

By Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Agriculture

• Food & Grains

• Buildings & Construction

• Retail

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Others

By Region (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of the Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Israel

o UAE

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

