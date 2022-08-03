AI in Fashion Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 42% Through 2026

AI In Fashion Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s AI In Fashion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘AI in Fashion Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the AI in fashion market size is expected to grow from $0.47 billion in 2021 to $0.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.0%. The global AI in fashion market size is expected to grow to $2.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 42.1%. The growing influence of social media on the fashion industry is driving the AI in fashion market growth.

The AI in fashion market consists of sales of AI in fashion by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to an advisor that is being used to recommend clothes based on the customer’s height, weight, shape, and current size. AI in fashion is used in product recommendation, product search and discovery, supply chain management and demand planning, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, virtual assistant, and others.

Global AI in Fashion Market Trends

Machine learning is shaping the AI in fashion market. Machine learning is a part of artificial intelligence that defines the capabilities of the machine to copy human behavior. A machine can understand, visualize, and perform an action that helps in providing better information and suggestions to customers according to their behavior.

Global AI in Fashion Market Segments

The global AI in fashion market is segmented:

By Category: Apparels, Accessories, Footwear, Beauty and Cosmetics, Jewelry

By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premise

By Components: Solution, Services

By Application: Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing and Trend Forecasting

By End Users: Fashion Designers, Fashion Stores

By Geography: The global AI in fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft, IBM, AWS, SAP, Facebook, Adobe, Oracle, Catchoom, Huawei, Wide Eyes, FindMine, Intelistyle, Lily AI, Pttrns.ai, Syte, mode.ai, Stitch Fix, and Alphabet Inc. (Google).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

